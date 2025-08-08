Jordan Davis has a date lined up for Glasgow’s OVO Hydro in 2026. | Getty Images

Jordan Davis will bring his Ain't Enough Road Tour to Glasgow next year.

Best known for songs such as Buy Dirt with Luke Bryan, Singles You Up and Slow Dance in a Parking Lot, the American country star will play six shows in the UK in 2026.

With dates scheduled for Belfast, Manchester, London and Birmingham in addition to his Glasgow show, here is everything you need to know about tickets for Jordan Davis’ OVO Hydro show, from presales to prices.

Jordan Davis UK Tour: When will he play Glasgow?

Following a show in Belfast, Jordan Davis is set to perform in Glasgow on Sunday, February 22.

Here are all of his 2026 UK tour dates:

Friday, February 20 2026 - Belfast SSE Arena

Sunday, February 22 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Wednesday, February 25 2026 - Manchester O2 Apollo

Thursday, February 26 2026 - Manchester O2 Apollo

Saturday, February 28 2026 - London OVO Arena Wembley

Sunday, March 01 2026 - Birmingham O2 Academy

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Jordan Davis’ 2026 tour - and his OVO Hydro show - will go on sale from 10am on Friday, August 15 via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

If you’re hoping to get a ticket, to be in with the best chance be sure to register for an account with your preferred site ahead of time.

Jordan Davis will tour the UK in 2026. | Getty Images

Ticketmaster also operates a waiting room which can open up to half an hour ahead of general sale beginning, with additional advice recommending that you only attempt to purchase tickets on one device and in one browser tab.

Sales will be limited to 8 per person, or 4 per person during presale.

How to get Jordan Davis presale

If you’re keen on getting tickets to see Jordan Davis, don’t worry as there are a number of presales running for his UK tour dates.

Tickets will first be available to Davis’ Parish Gold fan club members, with the presale beginning at 9am on Wednesday, August 13.

Then from 10am on Wednesday, August 15 fans who have pre-ordered his upcoming album before 12pm on Monday, August 11 - or just signed up via the No Purchase Necessary link - will be able to buy presale tickets across all of Jordan Davis’ UK tour dates.

Then members of The Parish - Davis’ regular fan club - will be able to purchase presale tickets from 10am on Thursday, August 14.

Also beginning at 10am on Thursday, August 14 is the Live Nation presale. For early ticket access, fans can register for a My Live Nation account.

The final presale for all UK tour dates to go live at 10am on Thursday, August 14 is via Spotify, where top fans of Jordan Davis will receive an email with a code to access presale tickets.

Jordan Davis Glasgow presale

In addition to the UK-wide options, there are also two Glasgow-specific presales open to fans.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

The first is available for OVO customers who are registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme. OVO presale for Davis’ gig at the Hydro will begin at 10am on Wednesday, August 13.

Then, there is another presale through Gigs in Scotland which begins at 10am on Thursday, August 14. To access tickets via the site, all fans need to do is sign up for a free Gigs in Scotland account.

When does presale begin for Jordan Davis tickets? From those which cover all dates on his upcoming UK tour to those specific to Scotland, here are all of the presale dates and times to know. Parish Gold Presale : 9am on Wednesday, August 13

: 9am on Wednesday, August 13 OVO Presale : 10am on Wednesday, August 13

: 10am on Wednesday, August 13 Album Presale : 10am on Wednesday, August 13

: 10am on Wednesday, August 13 Parish Presale : 10am on Thursday, August 14

: 10am on Thursday, August 14 Gigs in Scotland Presale : 10am on Thursday, August 14

: 10am on Thursday, August 14 Live Nation Presale : 10am on Thursday, August 14

: 10am on Thursday, August 14 Spotify Presale : 10am on Thursday, August 14

: 10am on Thursday, August 14 General Sale: 10am on Friday, August 15

Jordan Davis ticket prices: How much will they cost?

While there will be some variation, Jordan Davis ticket prices are expected to range from £42.25 - £154.95. These prices will apply to his Glasgow show and include some fees.

These are the only ticket prices currently available for his UK tour, and fans should expect prices to vary slightly from venue to venue.

Who will support Jordan Davis in Glasgow?

While on tour, Jordan Davis will be joined by fellow country musicians Avery Anna and Solon Holt.

Avery Anna will support Jordan Davis in Glasgow. | Getty Images for Hollister

While it will be Solon Holt’s first performance in Glasgow, Avery Anna has previously played the OVO Hydro as part of the Country to Country 2025.