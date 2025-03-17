Country 2 Country, Glasgow reviews: Avery Anna | Shaboozey | Nate Smith | Cody Johnson

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Country 2 Country festival made a triumphant return to Scotland this weekend, as Glasgow music fans donned their Stetsons and (literally) buckled up to welcome some of the hottest country music stars on the planet to the Hydro.

With country enjoying a real renaissance of late thanks to Beyoncé, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar’s flirtations with the genre, it was perhaps no surprise to see the venue welcoming a capacity crowd on Saturday, with a line-up consisting of hitmaker Avery Anna, Cody Johnson, Nate Smith and Shaboozey.

Following Avery Anna’s (★★★★) stunning vocal performance was no mean feat, but the introduction of the Virginia native Shaboozey (★★★★) was one of the highlights of the night, with almost everyone in the 14,000-strong crowd off their feet and tipping their cowboy hats in appreciation.

Arriving on stage just after 7pm, with his anthemic hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) proclaiming he wanted to “pour another double shot of whiskey”, the lyrics definitely resonated as the party atmosphere ramped up.

Shaboozey performs at Country 2 Country at the Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday | Hope Holmes/C2C Glasgow

Introduced as one of the nicest men in the music industry, next on the menu was the open-hearted Nate Smith (★★★★★). With the undeniably catchy Whiskey On You booming out of the speakers early into his set, Smith had the crowd in the palm of his hand from the minute he stepped onto the stage. The California-born performer is still a relative newcomer, but clearly he’s already at home on a big stage, blasting out an intoxicating combination of songs such as Bulletproof, Wish I Never Felt, and even a cover of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars, and taking a trip into the crowd for World On Fire.