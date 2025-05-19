Jason Derulo will perform in Glasgow in January 2026. | Getty Images for FYI.AI

Here is what you need to know about Jason Derulo’s OVO Hydro show, including the presale options.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Derulo will kick off his The Last Dance World Tour in Glasgow next year.

The American singer will perform at the OVO Hydro on Thursday, January 29, before heading to cities around the UK including Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for songs such as Ridin’ Solo, Talk Dirty and Savage Love, here’s how you can get tickets to see Jason Derulo’s Glasgow show.

When will Jason Derulo perform in Glasgow? Jason Derulo UK and Ireland tour dates

The first UK stop of his The Last Dance World Tour, Jason Derulo will perform in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro arena on January 29.

As well as eight shows in the UK, the star will also perform in Dublin.

Thursday, January 29 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday, January 30 2026 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday, January 31 2026 - London O2 Arena

Monday, February 02 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

Tuesday, February 03 2026 - Brighton Centre

Thursday, February 05 2026 - Bournemouth BIC

Friday, February 06 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday, February 07 2026 - Manchester Co Op Live

Monday, February 09 2026 - Dublin 3arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Jason Derulo’s Glasgow show will go on sale at 9am on Friday, May 23. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and See tickets, with a limit of 6 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Derulo presale

There are also several presale options available for Jason Derulo’s upcoming UK tour.

Available across all of his UK date, fans can register for artist presale via his official website before 5pm on Tuesday, May 20. The presale will then take place from 9am on Wednesday, May 21.

There is also a Spotify presale which will be available to those who listen to the artist via the streaming service. Emails with a code to access presale tickets for Jason Derulo’s UK tour dates will be sent out closer to the time, with the Spotify presale beginning at 9am on Thursday, May 22.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

There are then two specific presales for Jason Derulo’s Glasgow show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is open to OVO customers who have signed up for the company’s OVO Live rewards scheme, with the presale beginning at 9am on Wednesday, May 21.

In addition, there is Gigs in Scotland presale for Jason Derulo’s OVO Hydro show. To access this presale from 9am on Thursday, May 22, all you need to do is register for the website online.

How much are Jason Derulo tickets?

Ticket prices for Jason Derulo’s Glasgow show will range from £46.90 to £1,139.35, per person.