Jason Derulo OVO Hydro Stage Times: Glasgow gig times, support, tickets, likely setlist and age restrictions
Pop superstar Jason Derulo is one of the biggest names in pop - selling more that 250 million singles including 15 songs that have gone platinum, including the likes of Wiggle, Talk Dirty, Want to Want Me, Trumpets and It Girl.
He recently released his fifth studio album, Nu King, featuring collaborations with everybody from Dido to Michael Bublé.
He's in the middle of a huge world tour at the moment, and there's good news for Scottish fans - with a gig in Glasgow.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is Jason Derulo playing Glasgow?
Jason Derulo play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Decade of Derulo' tour on Tuesday, March 12.
Will there be a support act?
Jason Derulo will have two support acts. First up will be a set by DJ Sincere Show, followed by a performance by British afrobeats singer Afro B.
What are the stage times?
Doors open at 6.30pm, with the DJ set starting at 7pm. Expect Afro B to take to the stage by 7.45pm, with Jason Derulo playing from around 8.30pm. The show is set to end by 10.15pm - so there will be no problem catching a bus or train home.
Are tickets still available?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £41.45.
Are there any age restrictions?
You must be over the age of eight to gain entry to the gig, with all under 14s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Madness setlist?
Jason Derulo has pretty much been playing the same set throughout the tour so expect to hear most - if not all - of the following:
- Nu King
- Whatcha Say
- Tip Toe
- Wiggle
- Take You Dancing
- Acapulco
- Breathing
- Cheyenne
- In My Head
- Ridin' Solo
- Mad Love
- Savage Love
- Hands On Me
- Love Tonight
- Jalebi Baby
- Coño
- It Girl
- Ta ta ta
- U + I
- Marry Me
- Spicy Margarita
- Trumpets
- Swalla
- Don't Wanna Go Home
- Ayo Girl
- The Other Side
- Talk Dirty
- Down
- Want to Want Me
