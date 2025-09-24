James Morrison Glasgow: Setlist, stage times and support act for star's SEC Armadillo show
James Morrison will perform in Glasgow this evening, during the second date of his Fight Another Day Tour.
Best known for songs such as You Give Me Something and Broken Strings, the English singer-songwriter will perform the top noughties hits and more at the SEC Armadillo tonight (September 24).
If you’re heading along, here is everything you need to know about James Morrison’s Glasgow show.
James Morrison support act
While performing in Glasgow, James Morrison will be supported by Seafret.
The English musical duo released their debut album in 2016, with their song Atlantis from that record becoming a viral TikTok hit.
James Morrison Glasgow stage times
Doors open for James Morrison’s SEC Armadillo show at 6.30pm, with the event set to begin at 7.30pm and end at 10.15pm.
Here are the approximate stage timings for James Morrison’s show tonight:
- Doors open: 6.30pm
- Seafret: 7.30pm
- James Morrison: 8.30-9pm
- Show finishes: 10.15pm
The exact time that James Morrison will come on stage has yet to be confirmed, with the stage timings subject to change. Acts may come on earlier or later than stated.
James Morrison Glasgow setlist
As it is only the second night of James Morrison’s tour, we don’t yet know how much he will change his setlist from show to show.
But if Morrison keeps his Glasgow setlist similar to his previous performance in Birmingham, fans can expect to hear the following:
- Power
- Undiscovered
- You Make It Real
- Cry Your Tears on Me
- I Won't Let You Go
- Call the Police
- The Man Who Can’t Be Loved
- Once When I Was Little
- Fight Another Day
- Something I Can't Forget
- This Boy
- Broken Strings
- Beautiful Life
- Nothing Ever Hurt Like You
- The Pieces Don't Fit Anymore
- You Give Me Something
Encore
- Precious Love
- Little Wings
- Wonderful World
Are there still Glasgow James Morrison tickets available?
Yes, there are still tickets remaining for James Morrison’s Glasgow show this evening.
Fans can purchase tickets online, via the SEC website or by visiting the SEC Box Office in person. The Armadillo box office is in the SEC centre and will be open from 3pm, closing 15 minutes after James Morrison is due to perform.
Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person, with anyone in attendance required to be aged 14 or over. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
As for how much you can expect to pay, James Morrison Glasgow ticket prices range from £42.25 to £64.95. There are also VIP tickets remaining which cost £114.90 and include a premium seat, A4 handwritten and signed lyric sheet and collectable VIP laminate and lanyard.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.