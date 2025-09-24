James Morrison will perform in Glasgow this evening. | Getty Images

The second date on his 2025 Fight Another Day Tour, James Morrison will entertain audiences in Glasgow this evening.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Morrison will perform in Glasgow this evening, during the second date of his Fight Another Day Tour.

Best known for songs such as You Give Me Something and Broken Strings, the English singer-songwriter will perform the top noughties hits and more at the SEC Armadillo tonight (September 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re heading along, here is everything you need to know about James Morrison’s Glasgow show.

James Morrison support act

While performing in Glasgow, James Morrison will be supported by Seafret.

The English musical duo released their debut album in 2016, with their song Atlantis from that record becoming a viral TikTok hit.

James Morrison Glasgow stage times

Doors open for James Morrison’s SEC Armadillo show at 6.30pm, with the event set to begin at 7.30pm and end at 10.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the approximate stage timings for James Morrison’s show tonight:

Doors open : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm Seafret : 7.30pm

: 7.30pm James Morrison : 8.30-9pm

: 8.30-9pm Show finishes: 10.15pm

The exact time that James Morrison will come on stage has yet to be confirmed, with the stage timings subject to change. Acts may come on earlier or later than stated.

James Morrison Glasgow setlist

As it is only the second night of James Morrison’s tour, we don’t yet know how much he will change his setlist from show to show.

But if Morrison keeps his Glasgow setlist similar to his previous performance in Birmingham, fans can expect to hear the following:

Power

Undiscovered

You Make It Real

Cry Your Tears on Me

I Won't Let You Go

Call the Police

The Man Who Can’t Be Loved

Once When I Was Little

Fight Another Day

Something I Can't Forget

This Boy

Broken Strings

Beautiful Life

Nothing Ever Hurt Like You

The Pieces Don't Fit Anymore

You Give Me Something

Encore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Precious Love

Little Wings

Wonderful World

Are there still Glasgow James Morrison tickets available?

Yes, there are still tickets remaining for James Morrison’s Glasgow show this evening.

Fans can purchase tickets online, via the SEC website or by visiting the SEC Box Office in person. The Armadillo box office is in the SEC centre and will be open from 3pm, closing 15 minutes after James Morrison is due to perform.

Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person, with anyone in attendance required to be aged 14 or over. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.