Boss who played key role in evolution of Scotland’s largest events campus steps down after 40 years

“It has been a privilege to be part of the SEC’s journey” – Peter Duthie

Peter Duthie is to step down as chief executive of Scottish Event Campus, owner of Glasgow’s SEC Centre, Armadillo and Ovo Hydro venues.

Appointed to the top position in 2014 and having been with the business - formerly known as the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre (SECC) - since its inception in 1984, Duthie is credited with playing an integral part in all aspects of its evolution. He has been a member of the senior management team since 1991 and will step down at the end of June.

During his tenure as chief executive, the SEC has hosted events such as the Commonwealth Games and COP26, while the Ovo Hydro has become one of the top live entertainment arenas in the world, hosting the likes of Elton John, Roger Waters and the Pet Shop Boys, who are due to play there next week. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the SEC was converted into the NHS Louisa Jordan. Duthie was appointed chair of Scotland’s Event Industry Advisory Group (EIAG) to help the industry, as well as the SEC, negotiate the pandemic.

Duthie, who last year was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Strathclyde in recognition of his contribution to culture, business and society. said: “It has been a privilege to be part of the SEC’s journey and to have been involved in the development of all sectors of our business. We have a fantastic team at the SEC which delivers for Glasgow and Scotland and I’m sure will continue to build on its well-deserved reputation.”

SEC chair Morag McNeill added: “I would like to thank Peter for his commitment to the business over the last 40 years. He has played an important role in ensuring that the SEC has a global reputation for event delivery and he has been a great ambassador for the business and for Glasgow.”