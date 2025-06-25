This week will see 135,000 people pack into Worthy Farm for perhaps the biggest musical event of the year - the Glastonbury Festival .

They’ll see headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young, along with hundreds of other acts across over 100 stages.

But looking at the schedule on the official website, music fans will see numerous timeslots with ‘TBA’ next to them - with no indication of who will be playing. It could be a global megastar, or some busker from down the road on an acoustic guitar. Such is the joy of the festival.

There are some big gaps to be filled - most intriguingly third on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, where there is plenty of interest about who exactly ‘Patchwork’ are.

Numerous names have been suggested, but with just a few days to go, eight names seem to be the most likely.

Here’s who they are, and how likely it is that they’ll play, according to Casino Beats.

1 . Chappell Roan - 1/2 Chappell Roan is now the red hot favourite to be 'Patchwork' -with her odds dropping from 30/1 to 1/2. She's also playing a pair of gigs in Edinburgh this August as part of the Summer Sessions series.

2 . Haim - 4/1 The three sisters of Haim have a new album out and are in the UK with free time on Glastonbury weekend. The fact that there's a book called 'Patchwork' written by a German author called Sylvia HAIM means some people reckoned they've solved the riddle of the mysterious band of the same name appearing third on the bill on the Saturday. Having been favourites they have now drifted out to 4/1.

3 . Pulp - 7/1 Another band with an acclaimed new album out and who are currently touring (but have a gap at Glastonbury-time) are Sheffield indie stars Pulp. They've headlined twice in the past, including stepping in at short notice when The Stone Roses pulled out, and would be a popular booking. They are priced at 7/1 third favourites, despite repeatedly denying they are playing (protesting too much maybe?).