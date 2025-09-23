Jordan North and William Hanson will host Help I Sexted My Boss Live in Glasgow next year. | Getty Images

From presales to ticket prices, here is everything you need to know if you’re thinking about seeing Help I Sexted My Boss Live at the OVO Hydro.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Hanson and Jordan North will bring their hit podcast Help I Sexted My Boss to Glasgow next spring.

The duo will bring the comedy podcast to the OVO Hydro in March, with live arena shows also lined up in Cardiff, London and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanson, an etiquette expert and radio DJ North will take on the challenges of modern life with often brutal honesty, with past live shows even resulting in the pair enabling marriage proposals and an almost Full Monty situation.

With more than 100 million listens and 1.5 million followers on social media, the pair won the Listeners' Choice award at the 2024 British Podcast Awards.

Discussing the tour, Hanson described himself and North as “cockahoop” to be putting on more live shows, sharing that they were “immensely grateful” for the support of fans.

North added: “Our first ever live show was in a back room of a pub in Camden... We never imagined we'd be bringing Sexted to arenas across London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow. It's surreal and we're so grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re interested in Help I Sexted My Boss Live, here is everything you need to know about their upcoming Glasgow show.

Help I Sexted My Boss Live: When is the podcast coming to Glasgow?

Hanson and North will bring Help I Sexted My Boss Live to Glasgow on Friday, March 27 following their opening show in Wales.

Here are all of the live shows scheduled for 2026:

Friday, March 20 2026 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

Saturday, March 21 2026 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Friday, March 27 2026 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro Glasgow

Saturday, March 28 2026 - Manchester, AO Arena Manchester

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Help I Sexted My Boss Live will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 26.

Tickets will be available via sites including Ticketmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there Help I Sexted My Boss Live presale?

Yes, there are several presales for Help I Sexted My Boss Live tickets.

Fans who are subscribed to the podcast’s newsletter will receive access to the main presale - which covers all four live dates - from 10am on Wednesday, September 24.

If you are an O2 or Virgin Media customer you can access Priority presale from 10am on Wednesday, September 24.

If you are unable to access either of the above presales, there is also is Live Nation Presale from 10am on Thursday, September 25 which covers all of the 2026 tour dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in seeing Help I Sexted My Boss Live at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, there is OVO Live presale from 10am on Wednesday, September 24. For access you must be an OVO customer registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme.

Finally, there is Gigs in Scotland presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 25 and is open to anyone with an account on the site.

How much are Help I Sexted My Boss Live tickets?

Ticket prices for Help I Sexted My Boss Live in Glasgow will range from £42.25 to £64.95, including fees.

Prices will vary from venue to venue and based on seating.

Are there any restrictions?

If you are looking to see Help I Sexted My Boss Live, then you must be over the age of 16. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad