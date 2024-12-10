Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service and its millions of subscribers are currently enjoying poring over Wrapped - where they can look at a range of glitzy graphics summarising their listening year.

The headlines tend to be grabbed by the musical artists who have been streamed millions of times - think Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

But the end-of-year data also covered podcasts - those weekly chatty recordings that have become part of our daily lives.

From true crime to self help, here are the 10 most popular in the world this year. How many have you listened to?

1 . The Joe Rogan Experience Who would have thought that a comedian and UFC commentator interviewing people for hours about everything from current affairs to aliens would be such a hit? Joe Rogan has made millions from the podcast that is the most-watched in the world.

2 . Call Her Daddy Thay say that sex sells, so maybe it's no surprise that so many people listen to 'Call Me Daddy'. The mix of hilariously intimate true life stories and relationship advice earned creator and host Alexandra Cooper a cool $60 million Spotify deal in 2021.

3 . Huberman Lab Andrew Huberman may have attracted some criticism for some of the health claims he's made on his podcast, and his partnership with health supplement companies, but it has nt dented his popularity. The Stanford University associate professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology's helth and science podcast is the third most downloaded in the world.