US band Halestorm is fronted by Lzzy Hale.

Halestorm have announced a show in Glasgow as part of their upcoming tour.

American rock band Halestorm are set to play a huge gig in Glasgow later this year.

It follows the announcement of their sixth studio album Everest, with the group heading on a tour of the UK and Europe from October.

With a show lined up for the OVO Hydro on Friday, November 21, here is everything you need to know about Halestorm tickets, from presales to prices.

When will Halestorm play Glasgow? All UK tour dates

Halestorm will thrill audiences in Scotland on Friday, November 21 following a show in Wales.

Thursday, November 20 - Utilita Arena Cardiff

Friday, November 21 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday, November 23 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Monday, November 24 - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday, November 26 - London O2

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Halestorm’s upcoming UK tour dates will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, May 8.

They will be available through sites including Ticketmaster, with fans keen on grabbing some advised to log in to the website at least fifteen minutes ahead of the sale.

Halestorm presale

There are a number of ticket presales for Halestorm’s 2025 tour, including several specific to the band’s Glasgow show.

The first is artist presale, which fans can access by preordering their upcoming album Everest or by registering for emails on their official website before 12pm on Monday, May 5. Artist presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, May 6.

Then, available for some of Halestorm’s UK tour dates, fans who are customers of O2 or Virgin Media will be able to access O2 Priority early access tickets from 10am on Tuesday, May 6.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

There are then an additional two Halestorm presales, available only for their Glasgow tour date.

Available only to OVO customers registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards program will be able to purchase presale tickets from 10am on Tuesday, May 6. You can check out their website for further details.

Meanwhile, there is then a separate venue presale through the Scottish Events Campus (SEC). To access venue presale for Halestorm - which begins at 10am on Wednesday, May 7 - you can register for SEC’s newsletter.

Halestorm UK tour presales:

Artist presale: 10am on Tuesday, May 6

O2 Priority: 10am on Tuesday, May 6

OVO presale: 10am on Tuesday, May 6

Venue presale: 10am on Wednesday, May 7

General onsale: 10am on Thursday, May 8

Halestorm ticket prices

Wondering how much it will cost to see Halestorm? Well, for their Glasgow show at least fans can expect to play anywhere between £56.45 to £76.30.

This will depend on whether you choose to sit or stand and where in the venue you select.

Halestorm UK tour support

For all dates on the UK leg of their upcoming tour, Halestorm will be joined by Bloodywood and Kelsy Karter.

Bloodywood are an Indian heavy metal band, whose music combines a number of different genres. They have recently visited Scotland on tour, with a gig at SWG3 in Glasgow.