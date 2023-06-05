All Sections
Download Festival begins on June 7 (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)Download Festival begins on June 7 (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Download Festival begins on June 7 (Photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Download Festival: Here are 10 bands must see bands on the Download line up - from Elvana to Electric Callboy

While many will be heading to Download Festival for glimpse of Metallica, Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon, we’ve picked out 10 others band you HAVE to check out at the Festival in Donington.
By Graham Falk
Published 29th May 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:39 BST

The all conquering Download Festival returns to Donington Park in Derby this June and promises to be the biggest and best ever as it celebrates its 20 year anniversary.

Offering up FOUR days of music for the first time ever, metal legend Metallica and Slipknot will team up with the likes of Architects, Bring Me The Horizon and more for a four night special addition of the festival that has sold out for the very first time in its history.

Many of those attending will likely already have their bags packed, essentials ticked off and a list of bands they are desperate to see but, as with every festival, there’s always one band that rockets to stardom after blowing away a festival crowd. There is simply nothing worse than finding a cool new band and then realising you slept on them at a festival you attended only weeks previous.

So while we are pretty sure all the bands mentioned above will be on your must watch list, we’ve put together a list of 10 other bands you may not yet have heard of that we recommend you check out at the festival this summer.

A band who plays Nirvana covers fronted by Elvis? No, really, it's a thing. Go and see it. If covers of Smells Like Teen Spirit and In Bloom with a hint of shaky hips is your thing then Elvana will 100% be your bag at Download.

1. Elvana

A band who plays Nirvana covers fronted by Elvis? No, really, it's a thing. Go and see it. If covers of Smells Like Teen Spirit and In Bloom with a hint of shaky hips is your thing then Elvana will 100% be your bag at Download. Photo: Matt Horne/Creative Commons 2.0

Opening up the Apex stage on Sunday is Indian heavy metal band Bloodywood from New Delhi. Throw in some catchy, heavy riffs and a tinge of nu-metal and you may just have your new favourite band. Check out their song 'Gaddar' and make sure you head down to Apex Stage early on Sunday to catch them.

2. Bloodywood

Opening up the Apex stage on Sunday is Indian heavy metal band Bloodywood from New Delhi. Throw in some catchy, heavy riffs and a tinge of nu-metal and you may just have your new favourite band. Check out their song 'Gaddar' and make sure you head down to Apex Stage early on Sunday to catch them. Photo: YouTube

One of the most anticipated bands of the whole festival is Electric Callboy - and it is no surprise. The German 'electronicore' band once put forward a song for the Eurovision song contest and while that was knocked back, it certainly seems to have gained them some hardcore fans. A festival style band is ever you heard one, give their songs 'We Got The Moves' and 'Tekkno Train' a go if you don't believe us.

3. Electric Callboy

One of the most anticipated bands of the whole festival is Electric Callboy - and it is no surprise. The German 'electronicore' band once put forward a song for the Eurovision song contest and while that was knocked back, it certainly seems to have gained them some hardcore fans. A festival style band is ever you heard one, give their songs 'We Got The Moves' and 'Tekkno Train' a go if you don't believe us. Photo: YouTube

In Nergal, Blackened death metal band Behemoth have one of the best vocalists and front-men in metal. An eye-catching set-up followed by blisteringly good riffs, this band can not be missed at Download Festival. They play the Apex stage on Sunday.

4. Behemoth

In Nergal, Blackened death metal band Behemoth have one of the best vocalists and front-men in metal. An eye-catching set-up followed by blisteringly good riffs, this band can not be missed at Download Festival. They play the Apex stage on Sunday. Photo: Theo Wargo

