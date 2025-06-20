It’s nearly time for one of the biggest musical events of the year - as 135,000 people pack into Worthy Farm for the Glastonbury Festival .

They’ll see headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young, along with hundreds of other acts across over 100 stages.

But looking at the schedule on the official website, music fans will see numerous timeslots with ‘TBA’ next to them - with no indication of who will be playing.

It could be a global megastar, or some busker from down the road on an acoustic guitar. Such is the joy of the festival.

There are some big gaps to be filled - on Friday there’s 11.30am on the Woodsies Stage, 4.55pm on the Pyramid Stage, and 8.30pm on the BBC Introducing Stage.

On Saturday, expect plenty of interest about who exactly ‘Patchwork’ are - third on the Pyramid Stage bill. Meanwhile there will be surprises for prime spots on the Park Stage at 7.30pm and the Shangri-la Stage at midnight.

On Sunday, those opting to go to the BBC Introducing Stage at 8.30pm could be in for a treat (or not).

The bookies reckon they have a fair idea of who will be playing the secret slots - here are their 11 favourites, according to online bookmaker, Betway .

Mike Reading, spokesperson at Betway , said: “Glastonbury is known for its surprise secret slots, with the likes of Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, and George Ezra popping up unannounced over the years. Everyone’s talking about what acts could surprise the crowds at Worthy Farm this year, and with not long to go until the gates open, Glastonbury organisers still have it tightly under wraps.”

1 . Haim - 1/5 The three sisters of Haim have a new album out and are in the UK with free time on Glastonbury weekend. The fact that there's a book called 'Patchwork' written by a German author called Sylvia HAIM means some people reckon they've solved the riddle of the mysterious band of the same name appearing third on the bill on the Saturday. They are red hot 1/5 favourites to appear. | Getty Images for Prime Video

2 . Pulp - 1/2 Another band with an acclaimed new album out and who are currently touring (but have a gap at Glastonbury-time) are Sheffield indie stars Pulp. They've headlined twice in the past, including stepping in at short notice when The Stone Roses pulled out, and would be a popular booking. They are priced at 1/2 second favourites. | Getty Images

3 . Lewis Capaldi - 1/2 Scotland's own Lewis Capaldi is a big favourite to play a surprise set before Alanis Morissette on the Friday on the Pyramid Stage at 4.55pm - his odds are a narrow 1/2. Two years ago he famously needed the crowd's help to finish a song due to his much-publicised health problems, which led to him taking a career break. He has unfinished business. | Getty Images