Everything we know about Fred Again's surprise Glasgow gig so far

British producer and DJ Fred Again is set to play a surprise show in Glasgow this Friday. | AFP via Getty Images

Fred Again has announced he will play the first of ten surprise shows in ten cities at the SECC in Glasgow this Friday - with tickets still to be released.

Fred Again has announced a surprise gig in Glasgow this week - his only upcoming UK tour date.

The multi-award winning DJ and producer will kick off a ten week run of shows at the SECC on Friday, which will take him to ten cities around the world in celebration of his upcoming album USB002, which features ten new songs.

Announcing the news on social media, he wrote: “10 weeks! A new song every Friday and a show every Friday (in 10 different cities!). First Friday is THIS Friday. And it’s Glasgow. Because here we f***** go.

“We’ve spent the last year or so planning how we want these shows to sound and look and feel. There is an absolutely ridiculous lineup of people joining us in different places. Genuinely like 10 of my dream raves in every way.”

For his show in Glasgow, Fred Again will be joined by fellow DJs ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi. He also revealed a snippet from new song, You’re A Star.

He added: “I am just beyond excited to see what these rooms will feel like.”

With this week’s event in Glasgow marking his only UK date, here is everything we know so far.

Fred Again to play surprise Glasgow gig this week

Fred Again is set to play Glasgow’s SECC on Friday, October 3.

No further details have been revealed yet, with more news to be sent to fans who register via his website.

Posting to his Instagram story, the DJ let fans know that the Glasgow gig would be his only in the UK.

He said: “I know, I’m sorry I wanted to go everywhere but there was a whole bunch of factors out of my control in terms of venues and stuff to make this happen the way I wanted it to.

“You’ll get what I mean when you’re there I think.”

How to get Fred Again Glasgow 2025 tickets

If you are hoping to see Fred Again in Glasgow, the first thing you need to do is sign up using this link.

Those who register before 5pm this evening (Monday, September 29) will be in with the chance of purchasing tickets when further details are released.