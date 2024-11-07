Bob Dylan, Edinburgh review: 'charged with energy'

Bob Dylan | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Even at 83 years old, Bob Dylan’s voice is still strong and packed with instantly recognisable character, writes David Pollock

Bob Dylan, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

At first it was hard to make Bob Dylan out. His sublime, black-suited backing band (guitarists Bob Britt and Doug Lancia, bassist Tony Garnier and legendary session drummer Jim Keltner) dominated the stage, and Dylan – playing a grand piano face-on to the audience – was visible as just a wizened, tousled head bobbing above the keys.

Then he sang the first lines of a driving funk rock opener which revealed itself as All Along the Watchtower, and the room felt transformed. Dylan has been touring his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways since lockdown ended, but even at 83 years old his voice is weather-beaten but still strong, and packed with instantly recognisable character.

The playfully rearranged versions of tentpole folk-rock classics weren’t always instantly clear. It Ain’t Me, Babe became a light waltz, When I Paint My Masterpiece moved to a groove reminiscent of Irving Berlin’s Puttin’ on the Ritz, aided by Dylan’s blasting harmonica solo, and It’s All Over Now Baby Blue became a swirling piano arrangement. Desolation Row, the highlight of the night, thundered along to Keltner’s ominous drumming.

The new music integrated well. Nine of the concert’s 17 songs were from Rough and Rowdy Ways, notably the raw blues of False Prophet (with the notably less mobile Dylan now on his feet at the keys), the sinister slow waltz of Black Rider and the light, melodic balladry of To Be Alone With You and Key West (Philosopher Pirate).

Towards the end, with just the low-key but grippingly devotional Every Grain of Sand left to go, Dylan looked positively charged with energy. “We could play here every night, actually,” he announced, just about his only speech of the evening. “Can’t wait to come back.”