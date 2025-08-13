Franz Ferdinand will play SWG3 in Glasgow tonight. | AFP via Getty Images

From setlist and support act to when the gig will start and finish, here’s what you need to know about Franz Ferdinand’s SWG3 show tonight.

Scottish indie legends Franz Ferdinand are set to play SWG3 in Glasgow tonight, with a huge show at the venue’s Galvanizers Yard.

The Glasgow group formed in the early 2000s, with their most recent album The Human Fear released earlier this year.

With hit songs including Take Me Out, the band will perform in their hometown for just two of their summer headline shows in the UK tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about Franz Ferdinand at SWG3 this evening, from when doors open to their setlist, support and more.

What time will doors open for Franz Ferdinand SWG3?

Doors will open for Franz Ferdinand’s Galvanizers Yard show at 6pm this evening.

When will Franz Ferdinand’s Galvanizers Yard gig finish?

While we don’t know exact set times, Franz Ferdinand’s show at SWG3 will finish by 10.30pm

Franz Ferdinand support act

Supporting Franz Ferdinand tonight is indie rock band, English Teacher. Founded in 2020, the group is formed of vocalist Lily Fontaine, guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost and bassist Nicholas Eden.

Last year, they released their debut album This Could Be Texas, which won the 2024 Mercury Prize.

Lily Fontaine from the band, English Teacher performing.

Their stand out singles include R&B, Song About Love and The World's Biggest Paving Slab.

Franz Ferdinand setlist

Franz Ferdinand have been touring already, with a number of dates on the festival circuit as well as their headline shows earlier this year.

They have been playing many of the same songs while on tour, so you can expect their setlist to be something along these lines, though there is likely to be some variation.

The Dark of the Matinée Night or Day Walk Away Bar Lonely No You Girls The Doctor Do You Want To Everydaydreamer Build It Up Audacious Michael Black Eyelashes Love Illumination Take Me Out Hooked Outsiders Jacqueline Ulysses This Fire

What will the weather be like?

The forecast in Glasgow today will see temperatures as high as 28C in the city, though it should be noted that there is a yellow weather warning in effect across large parts of Scotland due to the high risk of thunderstorms.

With the gig being outdoors, it would be worth taking everything from raincoats to suncream with you - though there will be ponchos being sold a the bar.

In addition, be sure to keep an eye on SWG3’s social media for any potential weather-related updates.

Will there be food and drink?

There will be food and drink available at SWG3 for Franz Ferdinand’s show tonight.

You won’t be able to take in your own, but there will be vendors on Eastvale Place including Mezcal burritos and tacos, Smashburger, Fries Guys and Tony’s Ice Cream Van.

As for drinks, there will be bars outside at Galvanizers Yard, with access to bars inside as well.