English Teacher with the Mercury Prize trophy. | Getty Images

Sadly it wasn’t to be a triumphant night for the Scots at Abbey Road Studios.

The Mercury Prize, formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.

The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album ‘Screamadelica’, with Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers the only other two acts from north of the border to have won since.

Other acts to have won include Arctic Monkeys, Skepta, Dave, Wolf Alice, Ms. Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, Klaxons, James Blake, Pulp, Elbow, The xx, Suede, and alt-J.

This year two Scots were in the running for the prize - Edinburgh electronic music producer and DJ Barry Can’t Swim and Glasgow multi-instrumentalist corto.alto.

But they weren’t able to follow Ezra Collective, who last year became the first jazz act to win for their album Where I’m Meant To Be.

Here’s what happened on the night.

Who was nominated for the Mercury Prize 2024?

Here are the 12 contenders - and how the bookies’ rate their chances.

Charli XCX - BRAT 11/8 favourite

English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

CMAT - Crazy Mad For Me

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

Nia Archives - Silence is Loud

corto.alto - Bad With Names

Cat Burns - Early 20s

Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

Ghetts - On Purpose, with Purpose

Barry Can’t Swim - When Will We Land

Berwyn - Who Am I

Who won the Mercury Prize 2024?

Leeds band English Teacher were triumphant on the night. They were second favourites with the bookies behind Charli XCX.

Comprising of vocalist Lily Fontaine, guitarist Lewis Whiting, drummer Douglas Frost, and bassist Nicholas Eden, the four-piece only released their first single, R&B, in 2021, with debut studio album, This Could Be Texas, following in April this year. Less than five months after it was released, it won the Mercury.

What do the winners of the Mercury Prize get?

Along with the Mercury Prize trophy the winners receive a cash prize of £25,000.

Where was the Mercury Prize ceremony held?

Unlike previous years there were no live performances before the prize presentation. Instead all the artists who produced the 12 Albums of the Year were invited to Abbey Road Studios “to watch each other’s recent recorded performances from across the BBC and celebrate each other’s work”.

The ceremony was scaled back due to the prize losing its sponsor, the taxi company Freenow.

Who judged the Mercury Prize 2024?