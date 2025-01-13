Franz Ferdinand played two special shows at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms to mark the launch of their new album.

‘The Human Fear’ was released on Friday, January 10, and has aready earned glowing reviews from music critics.

It’s the band’s sixth album since their self-titled debut in 2004, which catapulted them to global fame.

The tiny venue was a far cry from the festival headline slots and huge venues they are used to playing.

It gave delighted fans the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes.

Here’s what Franz Ferdinand played, and a few pictures from the gig.

At their 5.30pm show the band played:

Night or Day

No You Girls

The Doctor

Audacious

Walk Away

Build It Up

Bar Lonely

Do You Want To

Take Me Out

Hooked

The Birds

This Fire

At their 8pm show the band played:

The Doctor

Audacious

Take Me Out

Bar Lonely

Walk Away

Night or Day

The Dark of the Matinée

Build It Up

Do You Want To

Hooked

This Fire

The Birds

1 . Double trouble The Glaswegian rockers were playing two sold out Sunday shows at The Liquid Rooms. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Leading man Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Standing room only It was a packed house at Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

4 . Golden hour Franz Ferdinand played for around an hour to mark the launch of their new album. | David Hepburn Photo Sales