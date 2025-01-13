Franz Ferdinand played two special shows at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms to mark the launch of their new album.
‘The Human Fear’ was released on Friday, January 10, and has aready earned glowing reviews from music critics.
It’s the band’s sixth album since their self-titled debut in 2004, which catapulted them to global fame.
The tiny venue was a far cry from the festival headline slots and huge venues they are used to playing.
It gave delighted fans the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes.
Here’s what Franz Ferdinand played, and a few pictures from the gig.
At their 5.30pm show the band played:
Night or Day
No You Girls
The Doctor
Audacious
Walk Away
Build It Up
Bar Lonely
Do You Want To
Take Me Out
Hooked
The Birds
This Fire
At their 8pm show the band played:
The Doctor
Audacious
Take Me Out
Bar Lonely
Walk Away
Night or Day
The Dark of the Matinée
Build It Up
Do You Want To
Hooked
This Fire
The Birds