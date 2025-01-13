Alex Kapranos onstage at The Liquid Rooms.Alex Kapranos onstage at The Liquid Rooms.
Alex Kapranos onstage at The Liquid Rooms. | David Hepburn

Franz Ferdinand at Edinburgh Liquid Rooms: 14 pictures of the band's album launch show - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:23 BST

It was a memorable Sunday for Franz Ferdinand fans

Franz Ferdinand played two special shows at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms to mark the launch of their new album.

‘The Human Fear’ was released on Friday, January 10, and has aready earned glowing reviews from music critics.

It’s the band’s sixth album since their self-titled debut in 2004, which catapulted them to global fame.

The tiny venue was a far cry from the festival headline slots and huge venues they are used to playing.

It gave delighted fans the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes.

Here’s what Franz Ferdinand played, and a few pictures from the gig.

At their 5.30pm show the band played:

Night or Day

No You Girls

The Doctor

Audacious

Walk Away

Build It Up

Bar Lonely

Do You Want To

Take Me Out

Hooked

The Birds

This Fire

At their 8pm show the band played:

The Doctor

Audacious

Take Me Out

Bar Lonely

Walk Away

Night or Day

The Dark of the Matinée

Build It Up

Do You Want To

Hooked

This Fire

The Birds

The Glaswegian rockers were playing two sold out Sunday shows at The Liquid Rooms.

1. Double trouble

The Glaswegian rockers were playing two sold out Sunday shows at The Liquid Rooms. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos.

2. Leading man

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
It was a packed house at Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms.

3. Standing room only

It was a packed house at Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
Franz Ferdinand played for around an hour to mark the launch of their new album.

4. Golden hour

Franz Ferdinand played for around an hour to mark the launch of their new album. | David Hepburn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ConcertsEdinburgh
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice