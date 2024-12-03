Falling In Reverse Glasgow Hydro Gig Postponed: Here's why the band can't play next week

Ronnie Radke has been denied a visa to enter the UK. | Getty Images

A criminal conviction is to blame for the last-minute change of plans.

Falling In Reverse have announced that they have been forced to postpone an entire leg of their The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination tour.

Extra dates had been added to their first ever visit to the UK and Ireland tour due to audience demand, with gigs in multiple cities including Glasgow, London, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham.

It followed the release of their new album Popular Monster which - ironically given the reason for the postponement - uses lead vocalist Ronnie Radke’s mugshot as its cover.

Fronted by Radke, the band were set to be supported during their Glasgow show by Asking Alexandria, Our Last Night and Tech N9ne.

Here’s everything you need to know if you were planning on going to the gig.

When were Falling in Reverse meant to be playing Scotland?

Falling In Reverse were set to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday, December 10.

Why have the band postponed the show?

Lead singer Ronnie Radke was refused a visa to enter the UK due to his criminal record.

What have the band said?

A statement from the band said: “We regret to announce that the Home Office has denied Ronnie’s visa application for the remaining 2024 UK shows.

“The UK is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008.

“Therefore, we will not be able to come to the UK this month to perform the shows we were greatly looking forward to.

“We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work through this issue legally to obtain the necessary visa. We will keep you posted as we know more.

“For anyone who cannot attend the new dates, refunds are available at the point of purchase.

“Thanks everyone for your support and we hope to see you next year.”

What did Ronnie Radke do?

In 2008 Radko was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating a probation given to him for owning brass knuckles. He had multiple previous brushes with the law due to prior narcotics offenses. It led to him being kicked out of the band Escape the Fate and forming Falling In Reverse while incarcerated.