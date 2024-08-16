Due to huge demand from audiences, Falling In Reverse have added additional UK and Ireland shows to The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination - including Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Falling In Reverse have announced that they will play a show in Glasgow as part of The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination.

Adding extra dates to their first ever UK and Ireland tour due to audience demand, the American rock band will perform at the OVO Hydro in December.

Falling In Reverse have added several dates to their UK tour, including a show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro. | Getty Images

It follows previously announced shows in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham and the release of their new album Popular Monster, which uses lead vocalist Ronnie Radke’s mugshot as its cover.

Fronted by Radke, who started Falling In Reverse while in prison, the band will be supported during their Glasgow show by Asking Alexandria, Our Last Night and Tech N9ne.

When is Falling In Reverse’s Glasgow show?

Falling In Reverse will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday, December 10.

The OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff Holmes

When do Glasgow Falling In Reverse tickets go on sale?

Tickets to see Falling In Reverse in Glasgow will go on sale at 10am on Friday, August 23.

Available via Ticketmaster, fans should make sure that are logged into the site with a stable internet connection before attempting to purchase tickets.

Falling In Reverse ticket price

Ticket prices for the band’s OVO Hydro show range from £32.35 to £61.30 depending on seating, with a limit of 6 per person.

Falling In Reverse Glasgow pre-sale

Pre-sale for Falling In Reverse’s Glasgow show will begin at 10am on 10am on Wednesday, August 21.

There are several pre-sale options available and fans can register through the band’s website to receive an access code for artist pre-sale on Wednesday, August 21.

Meanwhile, OVO customers can access Falling In Reverse pre-sale tickets through OVO Live from 10am on Wednesday, August 21 with SEC venue presale available from 10am on Thursday, August 22.

Other Falling In Reverse Glasgow pre-sale options include O2 Priority from 10am on Wednesday, August 21 as well as through Live Nation’s pre-sale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, August 22.

Falling In Reverse Glasgow support