1 . A weekend of music in the gardens

Princes Street Gardens will be the venue for the free 'Opening Fanfare' of the Edinburgh International Festival on August 5-6. On Saturday, August 5, Scottish youth and amateur ensembles take over three pop-up stages in the gardens, culminating in a final moment of joint music making at the end of the day. Sunday, August 6, sees an epic set from the thrilling GRIT Orchestra as well as performances from three National Youth Companies, The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland.