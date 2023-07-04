All Sections
You don't have to shell out a fortune to spend a few days at Edinburgh's various festivals in August.

Edinburgh Festivals For Free 2023: Here are 12 ways to enjoy August's cultural feast without spending a penny

It's easy to spend a fortune in Edinburgh during August, but there's plenty of free stuff if you know where to look.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST

Admittedly some of the shows that are billed as 'free', particularly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, ask for a donation after the show - but if you don't like them you don't have to put your hand in your pocket.

Meanwhile other events really are free, including a great selection at the Edinburgh International Festival.

And if you're a bit clever about it you can enjoy other highlights without spending a penny - from cinema screenings to art galleries.

Here are 12 of them.

Princes Street Gardens will be the venue for the free 'Opening Fanfare' of the Edinburgh International Festival on August 5-6. On Saturday, August 5, Scottish youth and amateur ensembles take over three pop-up stages in the gardens, culminating in a final moment of joint music making at the end of the day. Sunday, August 6, sees an epic set from the thrilling GRIT Orchestra as well as performances from three National Youth Companies, The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland.

Princes Street Gardens will be the venue for the free 'Opening Fanfare' of the Edinburgh International Festival on August 5-6. On Saturday, August 5, Scottish youth and amateur ensembles take over three pop-up stages in the gardens, culminating in a final moment of joint music making at the end of the day. Sunday, August 6, sees an epic set from the thrilling GRIT Orchestra as well as performances from three National Youth Companies, The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland.

Running from August 12–28, the Edinburgh International Book festival has hundreds of events featuring novelists, politicians, musicians and journalists. The majority of the events are ticketed, but many of them are streamed live to the big screens of the leafy Edinburgh College of Art courtyard. Enjoy listening to literary discussions over a drink from the cafe or bar. There's no charge for entry to the courtyard - or the bookshop where author signings will take place.

Running from August 12–28, the Edinburgh International Book festival has hundreds of events featuring novelists, politicians, musicians and journalists. The majority of the events are ticketed, but many of them are streamed live to the big screens of the leafy Edinburgh College of Art courtyard. Enjoy listening to literary discussions over a drink from the cafe or bar. There's no charge for entry to the courtyard - or the bookshop where author signings will take place.

The Edinburgh Art Festival runs from August 11-27 and celebrates the visual arts in official and pop-up galleries (such as the one pictured in Johnston Terrace Nature Reserve in 2021) across the city. Now in its 19th edition, most of the exhibitions are free - just grab a programme and use the included map to make your way around.

The Edinburgh Art Festival runs from August 11-27 and celebrates the visual arts in official and pop-up galleries (such as the one pictured in Johnston Terrace Nature Reserve in 2021) across the city. Now in its 19th edition, most of the exhibitions are free - just grab a programme and use the included map to make your way around.

A number of free afternoon events are being held at The Hub - the home of the Edinburgh International Festival - some in partnership with the Festival of Politics. Those appearing include former Makar Jackie Kay (pictured), composer Nigel Osbourne, author Dina Nayeri, award-winnning theatre artist Geoff Sobelle, and theatre director, playwright and actor Johnny McKnight. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance on the Edinburgh International Festival's website.

A number of free afternoon events are being held at The Hub - the home of the Edinburgh International Festival - some in partnership with the Festival of Politics. Those appearing include former Makar Jackie Kay (pictured), composer Nigel Osbourne, author Dina Nayeri, award-winnning theatre artist Geoff Sobelle, and theatre director, playwright and actor Johnny McKnight. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance on the Edinburgh International Festival's website.

