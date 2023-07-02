Martin Compston at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of his new series, Martin Compston's Scottish Fling. Picture: John Linton

Line of Duty and The Rig star Martin Compston has become the latest big name to confirm a show for this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.The Scottish actor has joined Gail Porter, Sir Cliff Richard, Ken Loach, Dame Judi Dench, Anton Du Beke, Jerry Sadowitz, Lawrence Chaney, Janey Godley, Judy Murray and Bobby Davro in the line-up for next month’s event.It is believed that Greenock-born Compston will be making his stage debut when he appears at the Queen’s Hall.He will be joining forces with broadcaster Gordon Smart to stage live editions of their Restless Natives podcast, a year after the pair launched the venture, which has run to 79 episodes to date.Special guests are expected to join them on stage on 5 and 26 August.

Compston and Smart, whose podcast was named after the Scottish feature film comedy Restless Natives, had previously revealed their ambitions of staging their own festival.An official announcement about their Fringe show stated: "After a series of wild promises to put on an outdoor festival and to attend the World Cup Final on their moderately successful podcast venture…. National Treasure Martin Compston and his 'civilian' sidekick, Gordon Smart, are FINALLY 'makin’ magic, baby.'"Contractually we can’t mention the telly detective show to sell tickets, but expect an impotent cop in his creepy wee waistcoat to make an appearance."Audience participation is likely. The only ‘H’ in this show stands for 'hingwy' - so drink with us every time it gets a mention."

Smart said: “When we started out we had lofty ambitions of a festival at Battery Park in Greenock.

Gordon Smart and Martin Compston present the Restless Natives podcast.

"But the way things are, it just wasn’t financially viable unless ticket prices were astronomically expensive.

“So we’re dipping our toe in the water at the Fringe with something much more affordable for a night of our patter from the podcast with some special guests sprinkling some of their showbiz stardust on proceedings.

“One way or another, we’ll find out if Compston’s coattails are long enough to carry his civilian sidekick to success onstage. Incidentally, it’s Martin’s stage debut, so out of the two of us, he’s got way more to lose if it falls flat.”

When the Restless Natives podcast was launched, Compston said: “Just what the world doesn’t need – another actor with a podcast!

"In all seriousness, we’ve been talking for too long about doing this, now it’s actually happening.

"In the true spirit of the original film, we’ve got big dreams and ideas, now it’s time to get going. I’m so excited about it.”

The Queen’s Hall’s summer line-up already includes Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland, Australian comedy star Tim Minchin, controversial stand-up and magician Jerry Sadowitz, singers Christine Bovill and Beth Nielsen Chapman, a Drag Stars of Comedy show starring Lawrence Chaney, Victoria Scone, Trinity K Bonet and Louis Cyfer.

The live edition of the Restless Natives podcast is among more than 270 new Fringe shows since the official programme was published last month, with the overall tally now standing at 3283.