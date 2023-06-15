The street artist has been a global phenomenon for many years and is now bringing his art to Glasgow as his “favourite” work of art can be found there.

Known as an ‘infamous’ provocateur with his divisive political commentary, Banksy is a street artist who’s famous in all four corners of the world. The elusive graffiti extraordinaire is frequently found making headlines whether it be over new works of his art being discovered, it selling for huge sums of money or yet another debate over the legitimacy of his socio political commentary.

Recently, he’s subjugated the headlines once more over the news that his art is coming to the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow’s city centre. The exhibition, which will be his first solo show in a decade and a half, was chosen to take place in Glasgow as the Duke of Wellington statue (famous for its traffic cone) convinced the artist to go for it as the monument is his “favourite work of art in the UK”.

Speaking on the street artist’s message, Artsper Magazine said: “Haunted by political issues, he promotes messages of peace and denounces the excesses of a sick society.

“At the same time his grating humour mocks the spheres of power, sometimes even the art world itself.”

In celebration of his decision to exhibit his works in Glasgow, let’s explore the legacy of Banksy with the following seventeen murals that show his creativity.

1 . "Love is in the Air" (The Flower Thrower) - 2003 Widely considered to be the street artist's most famous work, the "flower thrower" was painted in Jerusalem on the wall that separates Palestine from Israel. It depicts a man tossing flowers over the wall in a pose reminiscent of throwing a molotov cocktail. It is said to represent the artist's wish for peace between their peoples.

2 . "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" - 2014 You can find this art on a building at the Albion Dockyard in Hanover Place. It pays tribute to the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer who created the "Girl with a Pearl Earring" in 1665 (which the Dutch people voted the 'most beautiful painting' in 2006.) Unlike the original it's based off of, the pearl earring and earlobe have been replaced with an alarm box.

3 . "Sweeping it Under the Carpet" - 2006 Banksy produced this piece at Chalk Farm in London. Reportedly, it is an homage to a cleaning lady named Leanne who took care of his room when he was in Los Angeles. Rather than draw the rich people that such workers serve, it serves to pay tribute to this woman and others like her who are likely to go unrecognised for their service.

4 . "Naked Man Hanging From Window" (Well Hung Lover) - 2006 'Naked Man Hanging From Window' or 'Naked Man' is situated on a wall in Bristol's Frogmore Street. The famous mural depicts a man hanging from a window after his affair with a woman was discovered by her husband. Funnily enough, the piece was drawn onto the side of a sexual health clinic (which was apparently a "happy accident" by Banksy.)