The Download 2026 line-up has officially been revealed, with Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park confirmed to headline.
Returning once again to Donington Park in Leicestershire, the massively popular rock and music festival will take place from Wednesday, June 10, to Sunday, June 14 next year.
More than 90 acts have been confirmed to perform alongside headliners Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park, with tickets now on sale.
In addition, the 23rd edition of the festival also will see acts including Bad Omens, Electric Callboy and Dogstar - Keanu Reeves’ band - perform across the weekend, with many more sets still to be announced.
So to give you just a taste of what is to come, here are 20 highlights from the full Download 2026 line-up so far.