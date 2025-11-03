The Download 2026 line-up has officially been revealed, with Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park confirmed to headline.

Returning once again to Donington Park in Leicestershire, the massively popular rock and music festival will take place from Wednesday, June 10, to Sunday, June 14 next year.

More than 90 acts have been confirmed to perform alongside headliners Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park, with tickets now on sale.

In addition, the 23rd edition of the festival also will see acts including Bad Omens, Electric Callboy and Dogstar - Keanu Reeves’ band - perform across the weekend, with many more sets still to be announced.

So to give you just a taste of what is to come, here are 20 highlights from the full Download 2026 line-up so far.

Guns n' Roses An act heavily rumoured to appear at Download 2026, Axl Rose (L) and Slash of Guns n' Roses have officially been confirmed as headliners.

Limp Bizkit After a hugely successful headline slot in 2024, Limp Bizkit will roll into Download 2026 with a headline slot.

Linkin Park Now fronted by vocalist Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park are set to headline Download 2026.