Sam Rivers dead: Tributes as Limp Bizkit bassist dies aged 48
Tributes have flooded in to Sam Rivers, the bassist of US band Limp Bizkit, after his death at the age of 48.
The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.
Rivers left Limp Bizkit in 2015 for several years due to liver disease from "excessive drinking".
Rivers was a founding member of the band along with Fred Durst, John Otto, and DJ Lethal in 1994.
The band wrote on Instagram: “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat
“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player – he was our magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.
“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence was unforgettable, his heart enormous.’
“He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.
“We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”
