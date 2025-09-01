Def Leppard have a date with Glasgow. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

One of the world’s biggest rock bands are coming to Glasgow.

Formed in Sheffield in 1977, Def Leppard went on to become one of Britain’s most successful rock bands - selling over 110 million albums worldwide.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, led by frontman Joe Elliot, most recently toured globall with Motley Crue in 2023, when they sold over 2.1 million tickets across 27 countries.

Now they have announced a new 2026 European tour, with a date in Glasgow, on the eve of their only UK date of 2025.

Joe Elliott said: “We’re looking forward to playing Radio 2 in the Park in Chelmsford this week…our only UK date of 2025. But we’re also very buzzed to announce our UK and Euro dates in 2026! Playing to our home crowd and our fans in Europe is very important to us, and we’ll be bringing a brand new show that will feature some surprises as well as the classics! See you soon!!”

Phil Collen added: “It’s a dream to be coming back to the UK and Europe in June and July next year. And to be coming back with our good friends, Extreme, is a bonus. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket for the gig.

When are Def Leppard playing Glasgow?

Def Leppard will be playing Glasgow’s Hydro on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting Def Leppard in Glasgow?

Def Leppard will be supported by American rockers Extreme who found global fame in 1990 with the release of their second album Pornograffitti which included the song More Than Words, which topped charts around the world.

Where else are Def Leppard playing on their UK tour?

Here are the full dates:

Friday, June 26 - Belsonic, Belfast UK

Sunday, June 28- OVO Hydro, Glasgow UK

Tuesday, June 30 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield UK

Thursday, July 2 - The O2, London UK

Saturday, July 4 - bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham UK

Monday, July 6 - Co-op Live, Manchester UK

How much are tickets to see Def Leppard in Glasgow?

Tickets will be priced at £64.95 - £130.20 depending on where you are standing or sitting - plus the inevitable booking fee.

When do tickets go on sale for Def Leppard’s Glasgow Hydro gig?

Tickets go on general sale here at 10am on Friday, September 5.

Are there any presales for Def Leppard’s Glasgow Hydro gig?

As has become common there are a number of ways to get your hands on tickets early.

If you sign up here you will get access to the fan presale starting at 10am on Tuesday, September 2.

Customers of OVO Energy will get access to tickets from 10am on Wednesday, September 3.

Customers of O2 mobile will be able to get tickets via their Priority app from 10am on Wednesday, September 3.

Sign up to the Live Nation newsletter here and you’ll be able to get access to tickets from 10am on Thursday, September 4.

You will also be able to access tickets fom 10am on Thursday, September 4, by signing up to the Hydro mailing list here.

What are Def Leppard likely to play in Glasgow?

Def Leppard are crowdpleasers so don’t expect them to stray too far from their greatest hits template of recent tours. Here’s the set they’ve been playing on their American tour this summer. Expect to hear the majority of it in Glasgow.