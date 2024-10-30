Download 2025 Headliners: Here are 10 acts tipped to top the bill at Donington - including Green Day

First held in 2003, the Download Festival welcomes some of the biggest names in rock music to Donington Park, in Leicestershire, every year.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed Monsters of Rock Festival, last held in the same venue in 1996, it’s had a string of high profile headliners over the years, including the like of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Metallica, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Kiss, Faith No More, and Guns N' Roses.

Last year saw Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold close the three days on the main stage.

The first lineup announcement is set to be announced on Tuesday, November 12, with the festival taking place from June 13-15.

Here’s who is rumoured to be topping the bill - from near-certs to longshots.

1 . Green Day If Green Day aren't headlining Download 2024, then organisers seem to be trolling fans. A recent early bird ticket ticket announcement contained a photo with green fireworks captioned "Summer is officially over. Wake us up when it's June", referencing Green Day's hit single 'Wake Me Up When September Ends'.

2 . Iron Maiden Iron Maiden are travelling the world with their 'Run For Your Lives' tour next year, with a setlist taken from their first nine studio albums. A top at Download would be hugely popular with fans.

3 . My Chemical Romance Emo favourites My Chemical Romance were rumoured to be headlining in 2024 but that came to nothing. Maybe this year could see them top the bill for the first time since 2007.