The summer of gigs continues this week as the legendary rock duo of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe team up to bring some heavy metal to Glasgow Green as part of their joint headline tour.
Beginning in February of this year, the legendary rockers have been touring Europe and the rest of the world as part of 'The World Tour' and have already packed out the likes of Wembley Stadium in London and Sheffield's Bramall Lane.
Here's everything that rock lovers need to know about Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's upcoming Glasgow Green gig.
When are Def Leppard and Motley Crue playing Glasgow
The co-headlining show will arrive in Glasgow this Thursday 6 July 2023.
Def Leppard and Motley Crue in Glasgow times, who is playing first, traffic news
The Scottish Goverment confirmed via their official website: "Motley Crue & Def Leppard will perform at Glasgow Green on Thursday 6th July. Gates open at 17:00 and the event will be finished by 23:00. We expect traffic to be heavier than normal on the M74, M77, M8 and M80. Please consider active travel and public transport options."
The bands have been alternating who headlines the gigs, so Def Leppard are expected to open the show and should be on stage around 7pm. Motley Crue should be closer the evening and will be on stage around 9pm - though times are subject to change.
Who is supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard in Glasgow
It has been confirmed that Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH will be the support for the evening.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Glasgow tickets
Fans still wanting to see Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe this weekend may still be able to bag tickets. Both Ticketmaster and Twickets have tickets available via their website.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe setlist
While both Def Leppard and Motley Crue don’t always play the exact same songs and set every night, the most recent set lists indicate they are likely to keep the set more or less the same, or similar, every night.
Expect something similar to these setlists that they played at Wembley Stadium in London.
Def Leppard setlist
Take What You Want
Let's Get Rocked
Animal
Foolin'
Armageddon It
Kick
Love Bites
Promises
This Guitar
When Love and Hate Collide
Rocket
Bringin' On the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Hysteria
Pour Some Sugar On Me
Rock of Ages
Photograph
Motley Crue setlist
Wild Side
Shout at the Devil
Too Fast for Love
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Live Wire
Looks That Kill
The Dirt (Est. 1981)
Guitar Solo
Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop / (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)
Home Sweet Home
Dr. Feelgood
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
Girls, Girls, Girls
Primal Scream
Kickstart My Heart
Weather for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe at Glasgow Green
Thursday is forecast to have drizzle/light rain and a gentle breeze throughout the hours of 6pm-11pm.
Highs: 18C
Lows: 11C