Historic 150-foot Scottish crane earmarked to become UK's longest urban zipline

The Titan Crane in Greenock is to be transformed under new redevelopment plans

A waterfront crane has been earmarked to be turned into the longest urban zipline in the UK, under redevelopment plans announced for a dockyard in Greenock.

Inverclyde Council has revealed the Sugar Sheds and historic Titan Crane at James Watt Dock are to be sold to developers, subject to planning approval.

The council said plans could see the site being used for restaurants and bars, leisure and housing. Meanwhile, the crane has been identified for an "ambitious" urban zip slide project.

A conditional sale has been agreed with Glasgow Arts Centre Limited, which renovates buildings of importance to the city’s heritage.

The 150-foot-high Titan Crane was built in 1917 by Sir William Arrol & Co - a Glasgow engineering firm whose portfolio included the second Tay Bridge, the Forth Bridge and Tower Bridge in London. The Titan Crane is an A-listed structure and is one of only four of its kind left in Scotland.

The iconic Titan Crane was built in 1917 | Inverclyde Council

The site’s Sugar Sheds were formerly used to store raw and processed sugar imported from the Caribbean.

The development will take place in three phased stages, starting with the crane and two of the sheds. The boat yard area has been earmarked for the final phase.

Planning permission for the development is expected to be submitted to Inverclyde Council in early autumn.

Glasgow Arts Centre Limited other projects include Glasgow’s historic Britannia Panopticon Music Hall and the Barclay Curle shipyard and crane in Whiteinch.

Brian Lavalette, property director for Scotland at Peel Waters and member of the James Watt Dock LLP Board, said: “This is an exciting moment for the Inverclyde waterfront. Glasgow Arts Centre Limited brings imagination, experience and a genuine commitment to heritage-led development. We look forward to seeing the plans evolve and the site flourish."

Bradley Mitchell, director of Glasgow Arts Centre Limited, said: "We're delighted to begin this journey at James Watt Dock. Our vision is one that blends ambition with sensitivity to the site’s rich history, creating something exceptional for locals and visitors alike.

“We have a lot of history along the Clyde and I would like to connect Greenock to Glasgow through culture and heritage. We feel the site has a lot of potential for small businesses and start-ups and could be something really exciting for Greenock.”

Councillor Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council, added: “This is a significant moment, not just for the historic Sugar Sheds and iconic Titan Crane, but for the ongoing regeneration of Inverclyde.