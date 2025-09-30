Country musician Darius Rucker will play the OVO Hydro tonight. | Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about Darius Rucker’s show at the Hydro tonight.

Darius Rucker is set to entertain a huge crowd in Glasgow this evening, as part of his UK tour.

The Grammy-award winning country music star will take to the stage at the OVO Hydro, performing hit songs including Wagon Wheel and Don't Think I Don't Think About It.

The former Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer will also be joined by The Shires and Jake Owen.

Who will support Darius Rucker in Glasgow?

Darius Rucker will have two support acts during his show at the OVO Hydro.

He will be joined by British country music duo The Shires, who released their most recent album in 2022. In 2015, their debut album Brave became the first homegrown British country act to reach the Top 10 in the UK albums chart.

Also joining Darius Rucker tonight is American country music singer Jake Owen, who has previously played the OVO Hydro during Country 2 Country in 2024.

Darius Rucker Glasgow stage times

For Darius Rucker’s Hydro show this evening, doors will open at 6.30pm. The Shires will be due on stage at around 7.20pm, with the show set to finish around 10.50pm.

All stage times are approximate and subject to change.

Darius Rucker setlist 2025

We don’t yet know exactly which tracks will be included in Darius Rucker’s setlist for Glasgow, with tonight’s show only his second in the UK.

However, his setlist while on tour in the United States remained broadly similar and as such, it is likely fans will hear the following songs.

Forever Road

For the First Time

This

It Won't Be Like This for Long

Only Wanna Be With You (Hootie & the Blowfish song)

Beers and Sunshine

Better Place

Family Tradition (Hank Williams, Jr. cover)

Don't Think I Don't Think About It

If I Told You

Homegrown Honey

Takin' It to the Streets (The Doobie Brothers cover)

Southern State of Mind

Let Her Cry (Hootie & the Blowfish song)

Radio

Hold My Hand (Hootie & the Blowfish song)

Come Back Song

Alright

Encore:

Love Letter To America

No Diggity (Blackstreet cover)

Wagon Wheel (Old Crow Medicine Show cover)

Are there still tickets left?

Yes, there are still tickets remaining for Darius Rucker at the OVO Hydro this evening, with prices ranging from £228 to £303.

Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the venue Box Office which is located in the SEC Centre. The Hydro Box Office will be open from 3pm, and will close 15 minutes following the main act taking to the stage.

Are there any age restrictions?

No one younger than 14 will be allowed in the standing area, with anyone under the age of 16 - whether seated or standing - to be accompanied by an adult over 18.