Keith Urban will kick off C2C 2026 in Glasgow. | Getty Images

Keith Urban will kick off day one of Country 2 Country in Glasgow next year. Here’s everything you need to know including the full line-up, ticket prices and presales.

Keith Urban is set to headline day one of Country to Country (C2C) in Glasgow next year, with the first acts of the 2026 line-up now announced.

The hugely popular country music festival will take place from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 in London, Belfast and Glasgow next year, with each artist rotating between cities.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Urban will kick off the event at the OVO Hydro on Friday, with Brooks & Dunn headlining the city on Saturday, followed by Zach Top on Sunday, with the festival set to be both acts’ first time performing in the UK.

Here is the full C2C 2026 line-up for Glasgow, including how to get tickets, how much they will cost and prices.

When is C2C 2026?

Country 2 Country will take place in Glasgow, London and Belfast from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 2026.

C2C 2026 line-up: Who has been announced for Country 2 Country so far?

The first acts confirmed for C2C 2026 include Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Zach Top, and Scotty McCreery.

More announcements are still to come, but past headliners include Dierks Bentley, Shaboozey and Lainey Wilson.

C2C Glasgow line-up - Friday, March 13

Keith Urban

Russell Dickerson

Tyler Braden

Alana Springsteen

Bayker Blankenship

Those performing in Glasgow on Friday will head to London for the event on Saturday, before heading to Belfast on Sunday.

C2C Glasgow line-up - Saturday, March 14

Brooks & Dunn

Drake Milligan

Kameron Marlowe

Ashley Cooke

MacKenzie Carpenter

Those on the line-up for Saturday in Glasgow will play London on Sunday and Belfast on Friday.

Brooks and Dunn will headline Saturday of C2C 2026 in Glasgow. | Getty Images

C2C Glasgow line-up - Sunday, March 15

Zach Top

Scotty McCreery

Artist TBC

Waylon Wyatt

Noeline Hofmann

Glasgow’s Sunday line-up will perform in London on Friday and Belfast on Saturday.

Europe’s biggest country music festival, the three day event will see performances from some of the top country music stars in the world, as well as emerging talent from Nashville the UK and Europe.

When do tickets go on sale?

For those who missed out on early bird tickets in March, general sale will begin at 10am on Friday, September 26.

Available via sites including Gigs and Tours, AXS and Ticketmaster, you should make sure to register with your preferred ticket site ahead of time. There is a limit of six tickets per person and household, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Shaboozey performed at Country 2 Country in Glasgow last year. | Hope Holmes/C2C Glasgow

Those buying on Ticketmaster should log in around 15 minutes before general sale begins to join the site’s waiting room for the best chance to purchase tickets.

Here’s how to get C2C presale

Planning on putting on your cowboy boots and heading to the OVO Hydro for C2C 2026 but don’t want to wait for general sale? Well, you’re in luck as there are several C2C presales.

The first will be available for those who have bought tickets for C2C in the past. Eligible fans will receive an email with further information to access the C2C Past Booker Early Bird Presale from 10am on Wednesday, September 24. This will presale will also cover C2C 2026 in London and Belfast.

Zach Top will play his first UK shows during Country 2 Country 2026. | Getty Images

Just for C2C Glasgow, there is then OVO Presale and Gigs in Scotland Presale.

The OVO Presale for C2C Glasgow will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 25, and will be open to OVO Customers registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme.

Then there is Gigs in Scotland Presale, which will also take place from 10am on Thursday, September 25. To access this presale, all you need to do is sign up for an account on the website.

How much are C2C tickets?

Ticket prices for C2C will depend on which days of the festival you’re interested in seeing as well as the city you choose.

For Country to Country in Glasgow next year, ticket prices are as follows:

3-day tickets : £160 to £419

: £160 to £419 Day tickets: £55.75, £91.50, £124.50 or £163 (seated)

There is also the “Kick up Your Heels” 1-Day VIP Package, which costs £245.50. This includes a limited edition C2C art print with a unique design for each day, a reusable C2C show bag that’s not available to buy at the event, a commemorative merchandise item as well as a top price reserved seated ticket.