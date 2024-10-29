Darius Rucker will be playing a huge Scottish concert next year. | Getty Images for Universal Music

A Grammy-winning country music star with a hige discography is coming to Scotland in 2025.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darius Rucker first found fame as the lead singer of chart-topping rock band Hootie & The Blowfish, with whom he released five albums between 1986 and 2005 before reforming for a sixth, Imperfect Circle, in 2009.

His debut solo album came out in 2002, before he switched to country music in 2008 for Learn to Live, which included the single Don't Think I Don't Think About It which peaked at number one on the Hot Country Songs chart - the first by a black artist to do so wince 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he’s had huge success with six more studio albums, most recently 2023’s Carolyn's Boy.

He’s just announced a UK tour for 2025 and there’s good news for Scottish fans with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Darius Rucker be playing Glasgow?

The American country star will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Where else is Darius Rucker playing in the UK?

Other than the Glasgow gig, Darius Rucker will be playing the following shows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 29: Belfast SSE Arean

October 2: Birmingham Utilita Arena

October 3: Manchester AO Arena

October 5: London O2 Arena

When can I buy tickets for Darius Rucker’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9.30am on Friday, November 1, here.

Are there any presales for Darius Rucker in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available.

Customers of OVO Energy will be able to access tickets from 9.30am on Wednesday, October 30, here. If you aren’t with OVO it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.

There’s also an artist presale starting at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 30. If you sign up to Darius Rucker’s mailing list here you’ll be sent a link to access the sale.

How much are tickets to see Darius Rucker at the Hydro?

Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost from £52.80 - £302.50 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there age restictions to see Darius Rucker at the Glasgow Hydro?

In the standing areas it’s over 14s only and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Who is supporting Darius Rucker at the Hydro?

Darius Rucker has announced two supports for his Glasgow 2025 gig. Up first will be British country music duo The Shires. Their debut album Brave became the first UK country act to chart in the Top 10 of the UK Albums Chart in 2015, and their followup My Universe was the fastest-selling UK country album in history in 2016. Also appearing will be American country music singer Jake Owen, who has previously opened for the likes of Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town and Keith Urban.

What will Darius Rucker be playing at his Glasgow Hydro gig?

Expect top hear the majority of the following songs in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist.