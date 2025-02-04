Craig David Glasgow: Setlist, stage times & support act for star's SEC Armadillo show
Noughties star Craig David is set to perform in Glasgow as part of his 11-date UK tour.
Playing at the SEC Armadillo on tonight (February 4), the English singer-songwriter is set to play his top hits, including 7 Days.
Here’s everything you need to know about Craig David’s Glasgow show.
Craig David support act
During his Glasgow show, Craig David will be supported by R&B singer-songwriter Lemar.
Having initially found fame on TV show Fame Academy, Lemar is known for songs such as Dance (With U) and If There’s Any Justice.
Craig David Glasgow stage times
Doors open for Craig David’s SEC Armadillo show at 6.30pm, with the event set to begin at 7pm and finish at 10.50pm.
Here are the approximate stage timings for Craig David’s show in full:
- Doors open: 6.30pm
- Lemar: 7pm
- Craig David: 8.50pm
- Show ends: 10.50pm
Based on David’s previous shows, he will perform from 8.50pm though these timings remain subject to change, and may be later or earlier than stated.
Craig David Glasgow setlist
With just one show under his belt as part of his 2025 tour, Craig David is likely to perform a similar set to his previous Leeds show.
During the Glasgow show, fans can also expect to enjoy one of David’s TS5 DJ sets, where the star will mix together old-school favourites with chart-topping hits.
Here are the songs which Craig David is expected to play, based on his previous setlist:
- SOS
- Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)
- Ain't Giving Up
- Fill Me In
- What's Your Flava?
- In Your Hands
- I Know You
- GOT IT GOOD (KAYTRANADA cover)
- Warm It Up / Shy Guy
- Walking Away
- Can't Be Messing 'Round / Last Night / You Know What / Follow Me / Rendezvous
- 7 Days (DJ Premier Remix)
- Once in a Lifetime
- Booty Man
- Time to Party
- Rise and Fall
- Don't Love You No More (I'm Sorry)
- Unbelievable
TS5 DJ set
- Woman Trouble (Artful Dodger cover)
- Flowers (Sweet Female Attitude cover)
- It's Not Right but It's Okay (Whitney Houston cover)
- Sorry (Joel Corry cover)
- When the Bassline Drops
- Abracadabra (Wes Nelson cover)
- Bills, bills, bills (Destiny's child cover)
- Jump Around (House of Pain cover)
- BREAK MY SOUL (Beyoncé cover)
- Heartline
- Wild Thoughts / Music Sounds Better With You
- Rap*
- Show Me Love (Robin S cover)
End of TS5 DJ set
Encore
- Rendezvous
- Fill Me In (Remix)/ 16
- 7 Days
Are there still Glasgow tickets available
Yes, there are still tickets available for Craig David’s Glasgow show. Fans can purchase tickets online, via the SEC website or through sites such as Ticketmaster, or alternatively visit the Box Office.
The box office can be found in the SEC centre and will be open from 3pm. It will close 15 minutes after Craig David is set to take to the stage.
