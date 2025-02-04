Craig David | Getty Images for The National Lo

After kicking off his 2025 Commitment Tour in Leeds, Craig David is set to entertain crowds in Glasgow.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noughties star Craig David is set to perform in Glasgow as part of his 11-date UK tour.

Playing at the SEC Armadillo on tonight (February 4), the English singer-songwriter is set to play his top hits, including 7 Days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Craig David’s Glasgow show.

Craig David support act

During his Glasgow show, Craig David will be supported by R&B singer-songwriter Lemar.

Having initially found fame on TV show Fame Academy, Lemar is known for songs such as Dance (With U) and If There’s Any Justice.

Craig David Glasgow stage times

Doors open for Craig David’s SEC Armadillo show at 6.30pm, with the event set to begin at 7pm and finish at 10.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the approximate stage timings for Craig David’s show in full:

Doors open : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm Lemar : 7pm

: 7pm Craig David : 8.50pm

: 8.50pm Show ends: 10.50pm

Based on David’s previous shows, he will perform from 8.50pm though these timings remain subject to change, and may be later or earlier than stated.

Craig David Glasgow setlist

With just one show under his belt as part of his 2025 tour, Craig David is likely to perform a similar set to his previous Leeds show.

During the Glasgow show, fans can also expect to enjoy one of David’s TS5 DJ sets, where the star will mix together old-school favourites with chart-topping hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the songs which Craig David is expected to play, based on his previous setlist:

SOS

Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)

Ain't Giving Up

Fill Me In

What's Your Flava?

In Your Hands

I Know You

GOT IT GOOD (KAYTRANADA cover)

Warm It Up / Shy Guy

Walking Away

Can't Be Messing 'Round / Last Night / You Know What / Follow Me / Rendezvous

7 Days (DJ Premier Remix)

Once in a Lifetime

Booty Man

Time to Party

Rise and Fall

Don't Love You No More (I'm Sorry)

Unbelievable

TS5 DJ set

Woman Trouble (Artful Dodger cover)

Flowers (Sweet Female Attitude cover)

It's Not Right but It's Okay (Whitney Houston cover)

Sorry (Joel Corry cover)

When the Bassline Drops

Abracadabra (Wes Nelson cover)

Bills, bills, bills (Destiny's child cover)

Jump Around (House of Pain cover)

BREAK MY SOUL (Beyoncé cover)

Heartline

Wild Thoughts / Music Sounds Better With You

Rap*

Show Me Love (Robin S cover)

End of TS5 DJ set

Encore

Rendezvous

Fill Me In (Remix)/ 16

7 Days

Are there still Glasgow tickets available

Yes, there are still tickets available for Craig David’s Glasgow show. Fans can purchase tickets online, via the SEC website or through sites such as Ticketmaster, or alternatively visit the Box Office.