Craig David Glasgow: Setlist, stage times & support act for star's SEC Armadillo show

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:46 BST
Craig Davidplaceholder image
Craig David | Getty Images for The National Lo
After kicking off his 2025 Commitment Tour in Leeds, Craig David is set to entertain crowds in Glasgow.

Noughties star Craig David is set to perform in Glasgow as part of his 11-date UK tour.

Playing at the SEC Armadillo on tonight (February 4), the English singer-songwriter is set to play his top hits, including 7 Days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Craig David’s Glasgow show.

Craig David support act

During his Glasgow show, Craig David will be supported by R&B singer-songwriter Lemar.

Having initially found fame on TV show Fame Academy, Lemar is known for songs such as Dance (With U) and If There’s Any Justice.

Craig David Glasgow stage times

Doors open for Craig David’s SEC Armadillo show at 6.30pm, with the event set to begin at 7pm and finish at 10.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the approximate stage timings for Craig David’s show in full:

  • Doors open: 6.30pm
  • Lemar: 7pm
  • Craig David: 8.50pm
  • Show ends: 10.50pm

Based on David’s previous shows, he will perform from 8.50pm though these timings remain subject to change, and may be later or earlier than stated.

Craig David Glasgow setlist

With just one show under his belt as part of his 2025 tour, Craig David is likely to perform a similar set to his previous Leeds show.

During the Glasgow show, fans can also expect to enjoy one of David’s TS5 DJ sets, where the star will mix together old-school favourites with chart-topping hits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the songs which Craig David is expected to play, based on his previous setlist:

  • SOS
  • Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)
  • Ain't Giving Up
  • Fill Me In
  • What's Your Flava?
  • In Your Hands
  • I Know You
  • GOT IT GOOD (KAYTRANADA cover)
  • Warm It Up / Shy Guy
  • Walking Away
  • Can't Be Messing 'Round / Last Night / You Know What / Follow Me / Rendezvous
  • 7 Days (DJ Premier Remix)
  • Once in a Lifetime
  • Booty Man
  • Time to Party
  • Rise and Fall
  • Don't Love You No More (I'm Sorry)
  • Unbelievable

TS5 DJ set

  • Woman Trouble (Artful Dodger cover)
  • Flowers (Sweet Female Attitude cover)
  • It's Not Right but It's Okay (Whitney Houston cover)
  • Sorry (Joel Corry cover)
  • When the Bassline Drops
  • Abracadabra (Wes Nelson cover)
  • Bills, bills, bills (Destiny's child cover)
  • Jump Around (House of Pain cover)
  • BREAK MY SOUL (Beyoncé cover)
  • Heartline
  • Wild Thoughts / Music Sounds Better With You
  • Rap*
  • Show Me Love (Robin S cover)

End of TS5 DJ set

Encore

  • Rendezvous
  • Fill Me In (Remix)/ 16
  • 7 Days

Are there still Glasgow tickets available

Yes, there are still tickets available for Craig David’s Glasgow show. Fans can purchase tickets online, via the SEC website or through sites such as Ticketmaster, or alternatively visit the Box Office.

The box office can be found in the SEC centre and will be open from 3pm. It will close 15 minutes after Craig David is set to take to the stage.

Related topics:GlasgowTickets
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice