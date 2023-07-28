The owner of Glasgow’s SEC Centre, Armadillo and Ovo Hydro venues has secured a string of new exhibitions that are expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors.

Exterior view of the main entrance at the SEC Centre, Glasgow, which forms part of an events campus that also includes the SEC Armadillo and Ovo Hydro. Picture: Stuart Wallace

Events scheduled over the next 12 months at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) include Go Green Scotland, Gun Dog Breeds Show, Proving Grounds, Horror Con and Cat Extravaganza. Bosses said those new wins build on a trend of niche consumer events with health and fitness, sustainable lifestyle and fandom themes being “extremely popular” among visitors. Digital Expo, Professional Beauty and Aesthetic Medicine are also coming to the vast riverside venue.

Dan Thurlow, director of exhibitions at the SEC, said: “The volume of new events coming to the SEC is such a positive endorsement of the opportunity in Scotland. An increasing number of organisers are working with us to engage new audiences through a range of trade and consumer shows. Adding to the established portfolio, the event proposition in Glasgow gets stronger each year.”

Darren Brechin, head of exhibitions at publishing group National World, owner of The Scotsman, which is bringing Go Green Scotland to the SEC for the first time, in November, said: “This is our first year running Go Green Scotland, the country’s only consumer sustainability show, this November. The focus that the SEC puts on sustainability aligns completely with the ethos of the show and this made it a very easy choice for us when selecting a home for GoGreen. We are so excited to be working with their experienced team to deliver an exceptional event.”

These new wins join an established portfolio of events that will also return in 2024 following successful exhibitions earlier this year including Perform, Hyrox, the Ideal Home Show, Eat and Drink Festival and the Baby Show.