Events scheduled over the next 12 months at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) include Go Green Scotland, Gun Dog Breeds Show, Proving Grounds, Horror Con and Cat Extravaganza. Bosses said those new wins build on a trend of niche consumer events with health and fitness, sustainable lifestyle and fandom themes being “extremely popular” among visitors. Digital Expo, Professional Beauty and Aesthetic Medicine are also coming to the vast riverside venue.
Dan Thurlow, director of exhibitions at the SEC, said: “The volume of new events coming to the SEC is such a positive endorsement of the opportunity in Scotland. An increasing number of organisers are working with us to engage new audiences through a range of trade and consumer shows. Adding to the established portfolio, the event proposition in Glasgow gets stronger each year.”
Darren Brechin, head of exhibitions at publishing group National World, owner of The Scotsman, which is bringing Go Green Scotland to the SEC for the first time, in November, said: “This is our first year running Go Green Scotland, the country’s only consumer sustainability show, this November. The focus that the SEC puts on sustainability aligns completely with the ethos of the show and this made it a very easy choice for us when selecting a home for GoGreen. We are so excited to be working with their experienced team to deliver an exceptional event.”
These new wins join an established portfolio of events that will also return in 2024 following successful exhibitions earlier this year including Perform, Hyrox, the Ideal Home Show, Eat and Drink Festival and the Baby Show.
All Energy ran for its ninth year at the SEC in 2023, welcoming record numbers. Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director for RX Global, organiser of All Energy, said: “As always, the SEC have been a great partner in helping us develop the event, and share our ambition for continued growth. The venue’s location is a great advantage to us because it helps us attract an audience not just from across Scotland but increasingly overseas too.”