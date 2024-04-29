How to get tickets and pre-sale for Craig David's Glasgow show
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Craig David has announced the dates for his upcoming UK “Commitment” tour - including a show in Glasgow.
The run of dates will see the singer-songwriter perform in eleven UK cities with special guest Lemar.
With the tour kicking off from Leeds next February, he will then head to the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow with the tour ending in London.
Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Craig David’s upcoming Glasgow show.
The Commitment tour UK dates
Craig David will perform in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 4 as part of his upcoming 2025 tour.
- Sunday, February 2 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Tuesday, February 4 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
- Wednesday, February 5 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena
- Friday, February 7 - Milton Keynes Marshall Arena
- Saturday, February 8 - Brighton Centre
- Tuesday, February 11 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Wednesday, February 12 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Friday, February 14 - Manchester Co Op Live
- Saturday, February 15 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- Tuesday, February 18 - Bournemouth BIC
- Thursday, February 20 - London O2 Arena
When do Glasgow Craig David tickets go on sale?
General sale for Craig David’s Glasgow show will begin at 10am on Friday, May 3, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.
Only 6 tickets may be purchased per household.
Craig David presale
There are several different presale options available for Craig David’s Glasgow show.
By signing up for email alerts through Craig David’s website, fans can access artist presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, May 1. O2 or Virgin Media customers will also be able to access the O2 Priority presale which will take place at the same time.
A further three presales will take place at 10am on Thursday, May 2: Spotify, Live Nation and Gigs In Scotland. For both Live Nation and Gigs In Scotland, fans must register through each respective website, whereas Spotify fans of Craig David will receive an exclusive presale code via email.
How much are Glasgow Craig David tickets?
Tickets to see Craig David at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow will cost from £41.45 - £52.80.
Who is his support act?
Craig David’s UK Commitment tour will be supported by Lemar. The English singer-songwriter is best known for songs such as Dance (With U), 50/50 and Another Day.
