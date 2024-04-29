How to get tickets and pre-sale for Craig David's Glasgow show

Craig David will tour the UK in 2025. Image: Getty

Craig David has announced the dates for his upcoming UK “Commitment” tour - including a show in Glasgow.

The run of dates will see the singer-songwriter perform in eleven UK cities with special guest Lemar.

With the tour kicking off from Leeds next February, he will then head to the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow with the tour ending in London.

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Craig David’s upcoming Glasgow show.

The Commitment tour UK dates

Craig David will perform in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 4 as part of his upcoming 2025 tour.

Sunday, February 2 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday, February 4 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Wednesday, February 5 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

Friday, February 7 - Milton Keynes Marshall Arena

Saturday, February 8 - Brighton Centre

Tuesday, February 11 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wednesday, February 12 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday, February 14 - Manchester Co Op Live

Saturday, February 15 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tuesday, February 18 - Bournemouth BIC

Thursday, February 20 - London O2 Arena

When do Glasgow Craig David tickets go on sale?

General sale for Craig David’s Glasgow show will begin at 10am on Friday, May 3, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Only 6 tickets may be purchased per household.

Craig David performing onstage. Image: Getty

Craig David presale

There are several different presale options available for Craig David’s Glasgow show.

By signing up for email alerts through Craig David’s website, fans can access artist presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, May 1. O2 or Virgin Media customers will also be able to access the O2 Priority presale which will take place at the same time.

A further three presales will take place at 10am on Thursday, May 2: Spotify, Live Nation and Gigs In Scotland. For both Live Nation and Gigs In Scotland, fans must register through each respective website, whereas Spotify fans of Craig David will receive an exclusive presale code via email.

How much are Glasgow Craig David tickets?

Tickets to see Craig David at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow will cost from £41.45 - £52.80.

Who is his support act?