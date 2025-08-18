Can I Vape at AC/DC's Murrayfield Gig? Here's a full list of items banned from the Edinburgh concert - including umbrellas
Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts.
The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.
People are set to travel from far and wide for the event - which is the only UK date of the tour.
They will be treated to a setlist of some of the biggest rock songs in history by a band who have sold over 20 million records.
But before you go it’s worth knowing what you are not allowed to take into the stadium - with some fairly innocuous items banned.
Here’s what you need to know before heading off.
What items are banned from Murrayfield for the AC/DC gig?
Here’s what you’ll not be allowed in with:
- Bags larger that A4 (30cm x 21cm): All bags, no matter the size, will be searched prior to entry. There is no bag drop facility at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.Exception(s): Bags required to carry medical or childcare items that will be required during the event. Guests with these bags must enter via our dedicated turnstile lanes.
- Knives, weapons, dangerous or hazardous items: Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland.
- Food and/or drinks, including alcohol in glass, plastic bottles or cans: The exception being an unopened/sealed plastic bottle of water (Max: 500ml) or empty soft, collapsible, reusable water bottle (Max: 500ml).
- Hip flasks and metal drinks bottles, thermos flasks or hard cased refillable water bottles: If you arrive with one of these, you will be asked to dispose of it prior to entry, in the bins provided.
- Fireworks, flares smoke bombs, or other pyrotechnic items: Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland.
- Banners or flags which contain slogans considered to be offensive or abusive: This includes statements or logos that may be considered racist, homophobic, political or discriminatory, as determined by Scottish Rugby. Any flag or banner, irrelevant of content, larger than 12inches x 16inches (30cm x 41cm) with poles longer than 1m in length, or thicker than 1inch (2.5cm) will not be permitted into the stadium.
- Musical instruments
- Air horns, balloons, party poppers and silly string
- Laser pointers and flashlights
- Animals other than registered guide/assistance dogs: If it is your intention to bring an assistance dog to the event, please contact our Customer Services team in advance of the event via [email protected].
- Umbrellas or any size
- Cameras with a lens of more than three inches in length or with a detachable lens: It must be possible for you to comfortably fit the camera into a pocket or bag. Camera tripods are not permitted.
- Audio recording equipment including laptops and iPads
- Tripods and selfie sticks
- Any other items that staff deem to pose a risk of injury or annoyance to other customers
Can I vape at AC/DC’s Murrayfield Stadium gig?
Smoking is not permitted anywhere in the stadium - and that includes vapes.
Can I bring any food and drink into Murrayfield Stadium for the AC/DC gig?
You can only bring small amounts of food and drinks into the stadium if required for medical and childcare purposes. All bags will be subject to a search and any other foof and drink will need to be placed into one of the available bins.
You may bring in one unopened/sealed plastic bottle of water (Max: 500ml) or empty soft, collapsible, reusable water bottle (Max: 500ml).
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.