Prepare to lose these items if you try to take them into Thursday’s concert.

Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts .

The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.

People are set to travel from far and wide for the event - which is the only UK date of the tour.

They will be treated to a setlist of some of the biggest rock songs in history by a band who have sold over 20 million records.

But before you go it’s worth knowing what you are not allowed to take into the stadium - with some fairly innocuous items banned.

Here’s what you need to know before heading off.

What items are banned from Murrayfield for the AC/DC gig?

Here’s what you’ll not be allowed in with:

Bags larger that A4 (30cm x 21cm) : All bags, no matter the size, will be searched prior to entry. There is no bag drop facility at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.Exception(s): Bags required to carry medical or childcare items that will be required during the event. Guests with these bags must enter via our dedicated turnstile lanes.

: All bags, no matter the size, will be searched prior to entry. There is no bag drop facility at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.Exception(s): Bags required to carry medical or childcare items that will be required during the event. Guests with these bags must enter via our dedicated turnstile lanes. Knives, weapons, dangerous or hazardous items : Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland.

: Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland. Food and/or drinks, including alcohol in glass, plastic bottles or cans : The exception being an unopened/sealed plastic bottle of water (Max: 500ml) or empty soft, collapsible, reusable water bottle (Max: 500ml).

: The exception being an unopened/sealed plastic bottle of water (Max: 500ml) or empty soft, collapsible, reusable water bottle (Max: 500ml). Hip flasks and metal drinks bottles, thermos flasks or hard cased refillable water bottles : If you arrive with one of these, you will be asked to dispose of it prior to entry, in the bins provided.

: If you arrive with one of these, you will be asked to dispose of it prior to entry, in the bins provided. Fireworks, flares smoke bombs, or other pyrotechnic items : Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland.

: Possession of such items may constitute a criminal offence and, if found, will be reported to Police Scotland. Banners or flags which contain slogans considered to be offensive or abusive : This includes statements or logos that may be considered racist, homophobic, political or discriminatory, as determined by Scottish Rugby. Any flag or banner, irrelevant of content, larger than 12inches x 16inches (30cm x 41cm) with poles longer than 1m in length, or thicker than 1inch (2.5cm) will not be permitted into the stadium.

: This includes statements or logos that may be considered racist, homophobic, political or discriminatory, as determined by Scottish Rugby. Any flag or banner, irrelevant of content, larger than 12inches x 16inches (30cm x 41cm) with poles longer than 1m in length, or thicker than 1inch (2.5cm) will not be permitted into the stadium. Musical instruments

Air horns, balloons, party poppers and silly string

Laser pointers and flashlights

Animals other than registered guide/assistance dogs : If it is your intention to bring an assistance dog to the event, please contact our Customer Services team in advance of the event via [email protected].

: If it is your intention to bring an assistance dog to the event, please contact our Customer Services team in advance of the event via [email protected]. Umbrellas or any size

Cameras with a lens of more than three inches in length or with a detachable lens : It must be possible for you to comfortably fit the camera into a pocket or bag. Camera tripods are not permitted.

: It must be possible for you to comfortably fit the camera into a pocket or bag. Camera tripods are not permitted. Audio recording equipment including laptops and iPads

Tripods and selfie sticks

Any other items that staff deem to pose a risk of injury or annoyance to other customers

Can I vape at AC/DC’s Murrayfield Stadium gig?

Smoking is not permitted anywhere in the stadium - and that includes vapes.

Can I bring any food and drink into Murrayfield Stadium for the AC/DC gig?

You can only bring small amounts of food and drinks into the stadium if required for medical and childcare purposes. All bags will be subject to a search and any other foof and drink will need to be placed into one of the available bins.