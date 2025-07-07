The measures include road closures and parking bans as revellers gear up for the three-day festival

TRNSMT is returning to Glasgow Green this weekend, with 50 Cent, Fontaines D.C. and Snow Patrol taking to the stage.

The three-day event, kicking off on Friday, is Scotland’s biggest music festival and hosts thousands of people each year.

As revellers gear up to descend on the park, there are several traffic restrictions in place affecting the surrounding area.

Dozens of streets in Glasgow will face disruption as preparations get underway - with some already in place.

Restrictions include full road closures, parking bans, and suspensions of taxi and bus lanes. Some of the measures extend until Friday July 18.

They apply to all vehicles except emergency services and those given permission from Glasgow City Council filming and events section.

Here’s a full list of the road closures and restrictions.

Prohibition of vehicle movements

8am June 27 to 6pm on July 18

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length

Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length

10am on the July 9 to 2am on July 14

Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Jocelyn Square for its full length

Mart Street for its full length

Saltmarket for its full length

St Margarets Place for its full length

Steel Street for its full length

9pm on July 9 to 1am on the July 11

9pm on July 11 to 1am on July 12

9pm on July 12 to 1am on July 13

9pm on July 13 to 1am on July 14

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street between McNeil Street and Kings Drive

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Charlotte Street

James Morrison Street for its full length

Kings Drive for its full length

Newhall Street, between The Green and Main Street

St Andrews Street for its full length

Templeton Street for its full length

The Green for its full length

Turnbull Street for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading or unloading

3pm on June 26 to 6pm on July 18

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length

Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length

3pm on July 8 to 2am on July 14

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street, between Kings Drive and McNeil Street

Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road.

Dyer's Lane, east of Turnbull Street

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Greendyke Street, for its entire length

James Morrison Street, between London Road and St Andrews Street

Jocelyn Square for its full length

King Street, between Bridgegate and Osborne Street

Kings Drive for its full length

Mart Street for its full length

Monteith Place, from Monteith Row to London Road.

Monteith Row, between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street

Saltmarket for its full length

Saltmarket, between Clyde Street and London Road

St Andrews Drive for its full length

St Andrews Street, between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street

Steel Street for its full length

Templeton Street for its full length

The Green for its full length

The Green, between King's Drive and Greendyke Street.

Turnbull Street for its full length

Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Saint Andrew's Street

Local access only

8am on July 9 to 2am on July 14

McNeil Street

Moffat Street

Waddell Street

Commercial Street

Florence Street

McPhail Street

Arcadia Street

Tempelton Street

Greanhead Street

Arcadia Place

Monteith Row

Monteith Place

Binnie Place

From 10am on July 9 until 2am on July 14