TRNSMT Festival 2025: Full list of Glasgow road closures and travel disruption this weekend
TRNSMT is returning to Glasgow Green this weekend, with 50 Cent, Fontaines D.C. and Snow Patrol taking to the stage.
The three-day event, kicking off on Friday, is Scotland’s biggest music festival and hosts thousands of people each year.
As revellers gear up to descend on the park, there are several traffic restrictions in place affecting the surrounding area.
Dozens of streets in Glasgow will face disruption as preparations get underway - with some already in place.
Restrictions include full road closures, parking bans, and suspensions of taxi and bus lanes. Some of the measures extend until Friday July 18.
They apply to all vehicles except emergency services and those given permission from Glasgow City Council filming and events section.
Here’s a full list of the road closures and restrictions.
Prohibition of vehicle movements
8am June 27 to 6pm on July 18
- Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street
- Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length
- Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length
10am on the July 9 to 2am on July 14
- Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
- Jocelyn Square for its full length
- Mart Street for its full length
- Saltmarket for its full length
- St Margarets Place for its full length
- Steel Street for its full length
9pm on July 9 to 1am on the July 11
9pm on July 11 to 1am on July 12
9pm on July 12 to 1am on July 13
9pm on July 13 to 1am on July 14
- Arcadia Street for its full length
- Ballater Street between McNeil Street and Kings Drive
- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Charlotte Street
- James Morrison Street for its full length
- Kings Drive for its full length
- Newhall Street, between The Green and Main Street
- St Andrews Street for its full length
- Templeton Street for its full length
- The Green for its full length
- Turnbull Street for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading or unloading
3pm on June 26 to 6pm on July 18
- Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street
- Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length
- Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length
3pm on July 8 to 2am on July 14
- Arcadia Street for its full length
- Ballater Street, between Kings Drive and McNeil Street
- Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket
- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road.
- Dyer's Lane, east of Turnbull Street
- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
- Greendyke Street, for its entire length
- James Morrison Street, between London Road and St Andrews Street
- Jocelyn Square for its full length
- King Street, between Bridgegate and Osborne Street
- Kings Drive for its full length
- Mart Street for its full length
- Monteith Place, from Monteith Row to London Road.
- Monteith Row, between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street
- Saltmarket for its full length
- Saltmarket, between Clyde Street and London Road
- St Andrews Drive for its full length
- St Andrews Street, between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street
- Steel Street for its full length
- Templeton Street for its full length
- The Green for its full length
- The Green, between King's Drive and Greendyke Street.
- Turnbull Street for its full length
- Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Saint Andrew's Street
Local access only
8am on July 9 to 2am on July 14
- McNeil Street
- Moffat Street
- Waddell Street
- Commercial Street
- Florence Street
- McPhail Street
- Arcadia Street
- Tempelton Street
- Greanhead Street
- Arcadia Place
- Monteith Row
- Monteith Place
- Binnie Place
From 10am on July 9 until 2am on July 14
- Victoria Bridge, between Clyde Street and Ballater Street
- Bridgeton Cross, between London Road and Dalmarnock Road
