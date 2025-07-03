Rhiannon met pop star Rick Astley at the awards ceremony. | Rhiannon Lowden

The night raised a huge amount of money for a good cause.

A Glasgow mum has spoken in front of a star-studded audience at a glittering awards ceremony that has already raised over £715,000 for Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

Rhiannon Louden took to the stage in front of music royalty - including David Gilmour, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mika, The Last Dinner Party, The Corrs, Idles, Tony Christie, Rick Astley and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood - at the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

She shared the ways that music therapy has helped her three-year-old daughter Poppy who lives with Rett Syndrome - a rare genetic neurological disorder that causes severe physical and mental disabilities.

Speaking to the audience at the event at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House, hosted by Scottish DJ Edith Bowman, Rhiannon said: “It’s more than just therapy. Poppy has found a place, just for her, in a world where so few of them exist. A place where she is understood, where she can engage and communicate with everyone around her. Most importantly we’ve found hope and pure joy.

“Every child deserves a bright future, and Poppy’s is brighter because of music therapy.”

Rhiannon onstage at the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2025. | John Marshall - JM Enternational

It was the 49th time the awards have been held, with over £17 million for Nordoff and Robbins since 1976, and David Gilmour paid tribute to the “wonderful” charity’s work while collecting the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award.

The Pink Floyd star said “My relationship with them goes back 50 years – thank you to them for this award and for the miraculous work they do, and have done since then.”

Funds raised at the event will directly support children and adults across the UK who are autistic, living with dementia, or have learning difficulties, brain injuries, mental health challenges or life-limiting illnesses – helping them to connect and communicate through music.

You can find out more about Nordoff and Robbins and how you can support them here.