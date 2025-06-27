Stephen Wilson Jr, Glasgow review: 'lyrics that offer a collective shoulder to lean on'
Just eight months on from his awe-inspiring Glasgow debut at King Tut’s, Stephen Wilson Jr made his return to Scotland's biggest city on Wednesday to headline a sold out show at the Barrowland Ballroom.
A former microbiologist and youth boxer, the growth of the Southern Indiana songwriter’s profile over the last 12 months has been remarkable. A reflection of the emotive power of his remarkable debut album Søn Of Dad, the pre-show queue appeared endless, with the visibly excited crowd jostling to get the perfect spot to catch his mammoth two-hour set.
From the opening trifecta of Calico Creek, Billy and Cuckoo all the way through to the intimate encore of Gary, his ability to connect with his audience via evocative storytelling left the crowd an open invitation to confront their own emotions in the safety of strangers.
It’s hard to believe the cap-wearing frontman has recorded just one full-length album. Opting to concentrate on songwriting full-time in late 2016, Wilson Jr’s mixture of raw country and grunge is fresh, compelling and completely authentic. Coupled with contemplative lyricism, its an almost unbeatable blend.
There was even room for some classic covers too. As the old adage goes, a good cover is always best when the artist makes the song their own, and his double hit of Ben E King’s Stand By Me followed by Nirvana’s Something In The Way felt totally original, with each classic track dipped in Wilson Jr’s special brand of emotive introspection.
The highlight of his performance - the goosebump-inducing Father's Søn, written about the passing of his father in 2019 - may have been written almost 4,000 miles away, but its lyrics cut deep and found a home in Glasgow’s East End. In a truly magical moment, the band and the 1,800 strong crowd combined, using the song as a collective shoulder to lean on and making a promise to keep the memory of those no longer with us alive. A truly magical moment that is all too often missing in the modern day. Bigger venues surely await.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.