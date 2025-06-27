Stephen Wilson Jr, Glasgow review: 'lyrics that offer a collective shoulder to lean on'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just eight months on from his awe-inspiring Glasgow debut at King Tut’s, Stephen Wilson Jr made his return to Scotland's biggest city on Wednesday to headline a sold out show at the Barrowland Ballroom.

A former microbiologist and youth boxer, the growth of the Southern Indiana songwriter’s profile over the last 12 months has been remarkable. A reflection of the emotive power of his remarkable debut album Søn Of Dad, the pre-show queue appeared endless, with the visibly excited crowd jostling to get the perfect spot to catch his mammoth two-hour set.

From the opening trifecta of Calico Creek, Billy and Cuckoo all the way through to the intimate encore of Gary, his ability to connect with his audience via evocative storytelling left the crowd an open invitation to confront their own emotions in the safety of strangers.

The crowd shine their phone torches as Stephen Wilson Jr plays Father's Søn at the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow on 25 June | Davis Hepburn

It’s hard to believe the cap-wearing frontman has recorded just one full-length album. Opting to concentrate on songwriting full-time in late 2016, Wilson Jr’s mixture of raw country and grunge is fresh, compelling and completely authentic. Coupled with contemplative lyricism, its an almost unbeatable blend.

There was even room for some classic covers too. As the old adage goes, a good cover is always best when the artist makes the song their own, and his double hit of Ben E King’s Stand By Me followed by Nirvana’s Something In The Way felt totally original, with each classic track dipped in Wilson Jr’s special brand of emotive introspection.