Bob Dylan will play two shows in Glasgow later this year as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour.
The legendary American singer-songwriter will perform in the UK from November, with shows set for the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Sunday, November 16 and Monday, November 17.
It will follow dates across the US and mainland Europe and the release of A Complete Unknown, a biopic starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, earlier in the year.
Dylan last performed in Scotland last November, where he told the crowd: “We could play here every night, actually. Can’t wait to come back.”
So if you’re hoping to get your hand on tickets for Bob Dylan’s Glasgow shows, here’s everything you need to know.
Bob Dylan will kick off the UK leg of his world tour on November 7 in Brighton, with dates in cities including Swansea, Coventry and Leeds, in addition to Glasgow.
Here are all of Bob Dylan’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates
- Friday, November 07 - Brighton Centre
- Sunday, November 09 - Swansea Building Society Arena
- Monday, November 10 - Swansea Building Society Arena
- Tuesday, November 11 - Swansea Building Society Arena
- Thursday, November 13 - Coventry Building Society Arena
- Friday, November 14 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sunday, November 16 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
- Monday, November 17 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
- Wednesday, November 19 - Belfast Waterfront Hall
- Thursday, November 20 - Belfast Waterfront Hall
- Sunday, November 23 - Killarney Gleneagle Arena
- Monday, November 24 - Killarney Gleneagle Arena
- Tuesday, November 25 - Dublin 3Arena
When do Bob Dylan’s Glasgow tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Bob Dylan’s Glasgow SEC Armadillo shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 18.
Tickets will be available via sites including Ticketmaster, with a limit of 6 per person.
It is recommended that fans hoping to grab tickets to see the music icon make sure they have a stable internet connection, and that they log in ahead of the sale beginning. Ticketmaster also operate a Waiting Room, which can open up to half an hour before the sale begins.
Bob Dylan Glasgow presale
If you really don’t want to wait for general sale to begin, you are in luck as there is one Bob Dylan presale for Glasgow.
The venue presale is available through the SEC Armadillo presale, and will begin at 10am on Thursday, July 17. That’s 24 hours ahead of general sale.
To access Bob Dylan presale for Glasgow, all you need to do is sign up for the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter before before 4pm on Tuesday, July 15.
Bob Dylan Glasgow ticket prices: How much will they cost?
Ticket prices for Bob Dylan’s shows at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo will range from £80.25 to £154.05.
There are four tiers of seating at the venue, including stalls, front circle, rear circle, and gallery, with prices set to vary depending on which you select.
Bob Dylan’s SEC Armadillo show to be a ‘phone free experience’
Much like his performance in Edinburgh last November, Bob Dylan’s upcoming shows at the Armadillo will be a phone free experience.
This means that unlike most gigs, phone use will not be allowed in the hall during the concert. Concertgoers will be asked to put their phones in pouches which will lock for the duration of the shows.
While discussing the policy ahead of his 2024 tour, Dylan’s representatives stated: “We believe it creates better times for everyone in attendance. Our eyes open a little more and our senses are slightly sharper when we lose the technological crutch we've grown accustomed to.”
