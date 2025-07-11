Music legend Bob Dylan will play two shows in Glasgow later this year. | AFP via Getty Images

Bob Dylan will play two shows at the SEC Armadillo this November, with both set to be ‘phone free experiences’.

Bob Dylan will play two shows in Glasgow later this year as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour.

The legendary American singer-songwriter will perform in the UK from November, with shows set for the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Sunday, November 16 and Monday, November 17.

It will follow dates across the US and mainland Europe and the release of A Complete Unknown, a biopic starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, earlier in the year.

Dylan last performed in Scotland last November, where he told the crowd: “We could play here every night, actually. Can’t wait to come back.”

So if you’re hoping to get your hand on tickets for Bob Dylan’s Glasgow shows, here’s everything you need to know.

Bob Dylan Tour: Star to play two shows in Glasgow

Bob Dylan will kick off the UK leg of his world tour on November 7 in Brighton, with dates in cities including Swansea, Coventry and Leeds, in addition to Glasgow.

Here are all of Bob Dylan’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates

Friday, November 07 - Brighton Centre

Sunday, November 09 - Swansea Building Society Arena

Monday, November 10 - Swansea Building Society Arena

Tuesday, November 11 - Swansea Building Society Arena

Thursday, November 13 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Friday, November 14 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday, November 16 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Monday, November 17 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Wednesday, November 19 - Belfast Waterfront Hall

Thursday, November 20 - Belfast Waterfront Hall

Sunday, November 23 - Killarney Gleneagle Arena

Monday, November 24 - Killarney Gleneagle Arena

Tuesday, November 25 - Dublin 3Arena

When do Bob Dylan’s Glasgow tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Bob Dylan’s Glasgow SEC Armadillo shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 18.

Tickets will be available via sites including Ticketmaster, with a limit of 6 per person.

Glasgow's SEC Armadillo. | Graeme J Baty - stock.adobe.com

It is recommended that fans hoping to grab tickets to see the music icon make sure they have a stable internet connection, and that they log in ahead of the sale beginning. Ticketmaster also operate a Waiting Room, which can open up to half an hour before the sale begins.

Bob Dylan Glasgow presale

If you really don’t want to wait for general sale to begin, you are in luck as there is one Bob Dylan presale for Glasgow.

The venue presale is available through the SEC Armadillo presale, and will begin at 10am on Thursday, July 17. That’s 24 hours ahead of general sale.

To access Bob Dylan presale for Glasgow, all you need to do is sign up for the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter before before 4pm on Tuesday, July 15.

Bob Dylan - pictured here on tour in 2012. | Getty Images

Bob Dylan Glasgow ticket prices: How much will they cost?

Ticket prices for Bob Dylan’s shows at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo will range from £80.25 to £154.05.

There are four tiers of seating at the venue, including stalls, front circle, rear circle, and gallery, with prices set to vary depending on which you select.

Bob Dylan’s SEC Armadillo show to be a ‘phone free experience’

Much like his performance in Edinburgh last November, Bob Dylan’s upcoming shows at the Armadillo will be a phone free experience.

This means that unlike most gigs, phone use will not be allowed in the hall during the concert. Concertgoers will be asked to put their phones in pouches which will lock for the duration of the shows.