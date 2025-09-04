Blue will perform in Glasgow in April 2026. | Getty Images for Bauer

All Rise as noughties boy band Blue are heading on tour around the UK to celebrate 25 years together.

Noughties boy band Blue have announced a a show in Glasgow next spring, as part of their 25th anniversary tour around the UK.

Announced alongside their new album Reflections, the BRIT Award-winning group are set to perform at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall next April with dates lined up for cities including Oxford, London, Manchester and Liverpool.

With support from English pop group 911, here is everything you need to know about Blue tickets - including prices and presales.

Blue will perform at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Monday, April 27 2026.

Their 17-date spring tour will kick off in Oxford on April 7, before eventually concluding in Liverpool on April 30.

All Blue UK tour dates:

Tuesday, April 07 2026 - Oxford New Theatre

Wednesday, April 08 2026 - Bournemouth BIC Windsor Hall

Thursday, April 09 2026 - Torquay Princess Theatre

Saturday, April 11 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sunday, April 12 2026 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Monday, April 13 2026 - Stoke Regent

Wednesday, April 15 2026 - London Eventim Apollo

Thursday, April 16 2026 - London Eventim Apollo

Saturday, April 18 2026 - Brighton Centre

Monday, April 20 2026 - Bristol Beacon

Wednesday, April 22 2026 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday, April 23 2026 - Derby Vaillant Live

Saturday, April 25 2026 - York Barbican

Sunday, April 26 2026 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Monday, April 27 2026 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 29 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Thursday, April 30 2026 - Liverpool Philharmonic

When do tickets for Blue’s 25th Anniversary tour go on sale?

General sale for Blue’s upcoming tour will begin at 10am on Friday, September 12.

Tickets will be available from sites including My Ticket as well as Glasgow Life’s website.

Boy band Blue in 2002. From left, Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Antony Costa. | Getty Images

Is there Blue presale?

Yes, there will be a presale for Blue tickets.

To receive access to Blue presale for all of the band’s upcoming UK and European tour dates, fans can either pre-order Reflections or sign up for the presale by using the “no purchase necessary” link.

Blue presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, September 9, with details to be sent out via email.

Blue ticket prices

Wondering how much it will cost to see Blue’s 25th Anniversary tour? Ticket prices are expected to range from £63 to almost £97.

Based on ticket prices for Blue’s Glasgow Royal Concert Hall show, fans can expect to pay either £63.10, £74.30 or £96.70 (including fees) depending on seating. This will vary from venue to venue.

911 to support Blue on tour

Nineties boy band 911 will join Blue on tour across all of Blue’s 25th Anniversary tour.

Best known for songs including Bodyshakin’ and A Little Bit More, they originally formed in Glasgow in 1995 with Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike" Dawbarn making up the group.

Sharing the news on social media, the band said: “The last time we shared a stage together was way back in 2014 for The Big Reunion Boyband Arena Tour – and what a ride that was. The energy, the nostalgia, the memories, the crowds singing every word… it was honestly unforgettable.

“And now, 12 years later, we get to do it all over again during our own 30th anniversary year!