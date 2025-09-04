Blue announce Glasgow show as part of 25th Anniversary tour - here's how to get tickets, with presale and prices
Noughties boy band Blue have announced a a show in Glasgow next spring, as part of their 25th anniversary tour around the UK.
Announced alongside their new album Reflections, the BRIT Award-winning group are set to perform at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall next April with dates lined up for cities including Oxford, London, Manchester and Liverpool.
Formed of Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan, Blue supported Olly Murs on tour in Glasgow earlier this year.
With support from English pop group 911, here is everything you need to know about Blue tickets - including prices and presales.
Blue UK tour dates: Here’s when the boy band will play Glasgow
Blue will perform at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Monday, April 27 2026.
Their 17-date spring tour will kick off in Oxford on April 7, before eventually concluding in Liverpool on April 30.
All Blue UK tour dates:
- Tuesday, April 07 2026 - Oxford New Theatre
- Wednesday, April 08 2026 - Bournemouth BIC Windsor Hall
- Thursday, April 09 2026 - Torquay Princess Theatre
- Saturday, April 11 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Sunday, April 12 2026 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Monday, April 13 2026 - Stoke Regent
- Wednesday, April 15 2026 - London Eventim Apollo
- Thursday, April 16 2026 - London Eventim Apollo
- Saturday, April 18 2026 - Brighton Centre
- Monday, April 20 2026 - Bristol Beacon
- Wednesday, April 22 2026 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- Thursday, April 23 2026 - Derby Vaillant Live
- Saturday, April 25 2026 - York Barbican
- Sunday, April 26 2026 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- Monday, April 27 2026 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Wednesday, April 29 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- Thursday, April 30 2026 - Liverpool Philharmonic
When do tickets for Blue’s 25th Anniversary tour go on sale?
General sale for Blue’s upcoming tour will begin at 10am on Friday, September 12.
Tickets will be available from sites including My Ticket as well as Glasgow Life’s website.
Is there Blue presale?
Yes, there will be a presale for Blue tickets.
To receive access to Blue presale for all of the band’s upcoming UK and European tour dates, fans can either pre-order Reflections or sign up for the presale by using the “no purchase necessary” link.
Blue presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, September 9, with details to be sent out via email.
Blue ticket prices
Wondering how much it will cost to see Blue’s 25th Anniversary tour? Ticket prices are expected to range from £63 to almost £97.
Based on ticket prices for Blue’s Glasgow Royal Concert Hall show, fans can expect to pay either £63.10, £74.30 or £96.70 (including fees) depending on seating. This will vary from venue to venue.
911 to support Blue on tour
Nineties boy band 911 will join Blue on tour across all of Blue’s 25th Anniversary tour.
Best known for songs including Bodyshakin’ and A Little Bit More, they originally formed in Glasgow in 1995 with Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike" Dawbarn making up the group.
Sharing the news on social media, the band said: “The last time we shared a stage together was way back in 2014 for The Big Reunion Boyband Arena Tour – and what a ride that was. The energy, the nostalgia, the memories, the crowds singing every word… it was honestly unforgettable.
“And now, 12 years later, we get to do it all over again during our own 30th anniversary year!
“This isn’t just a tour. This is a chance to celebrate the music, your youth, the memories and all of YOU who’ve been with us from the very beginning. We’ll be performing our biggest hits and creating some new memories. It’s going to be one big party from start to finish.”
