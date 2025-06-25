Sparks played Glasgow this week.placeholder image
Sparks at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall 2025: Here are 16 amazing pictures of the gig - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST

The brother’s Mael were in terrific form in Glasgow.

Sparks made a triumphant return to Glasgow last night (Tuesday, June 24), playing the city’s Royal Concert Hall.

They played a 20 song career-spanning set, including five songs from critically-acclaimed new album Mad!.

The sold out crowd were treated to a string of hits, including the iconic This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us.

Sparks will be back in Scotland on Friday, July 18, for a concert at Edinburgh’s Playhouse.

You can buy tickets here.

Here are 16 pictures of the memorable night.

Sparks played:

So May We Start

Do Things My Own Way

Reinforcements

Academy Award Performance

Goofing Off

Beat the Clock

Please Don’t Fuck Up My World

Running Up a Tab at the Hotel for the Fab

Suburban Homeboy

All You Ever Think About Is Sex

Drowned in a Sea of Tears

JanSport Backpack

Music That You Can Dance To

When Do I Get to Sing "My Way"

The Number One Song in Heaven

This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us

Whippings and Apologies

Lord Have Mercy

The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte

All That

Sparks are touring in support of latest album 'Mad!'.

1. New material

Sparks are touring in support of latest album 'Mad!'. | David Hepburn

The band opened with 'So May We Start' from the soundtrack to movie Annette.

2. Opener

The band opened with 'So May We Start' from the soundtrack to movie Annette. | David Hepburn

Sparks played five songs from their latest album.

3. This is a new one

Sparks played five songs from their latest album. | David Hepburn

The show was the first one to sell out on their UK tour.

4. Sell outs

The show was the first one to sell out on their UK tour. | David Hepburn

