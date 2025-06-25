Sparks made a triumphant return to Glasgow last night (Tuesday, June 24), playing the city’s Royal Concert Hall.
They played a 20 song career-spanning set, including five songs from critically-acclaimed new album Mad!.
The sold out crowd were treated to a string of hits, including the iconic This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us.
Sparks will be back in Scotland on Friday, July 18, for a concert at Edinburgh’s Playhouse.
Here are 16 pictures of the memorable night.
Sparks played:
So May We Start
Do Things My Own Way
Reinforcements
Academy Award Performance
Goofing Off
Beat the Clock
Please Don’t Fuck Up My World
Running Up a Tab at the Hotel for the Fab
Suburban Homeboy
All You Ever Think About Is Sex
Drowned in a Sea of Tears
JanSport Backpack
Music That You Can Dance To
When Do I Get to Sing "My Way"
The Number One Song in Heaven
This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us
Whippings and Apologies
Lord Have Mercy
The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
All That