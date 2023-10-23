Blue Scotland Presales: How to get tickets for the boyband's Glasgow and Edinburgh shows and likely setlist
There's good news for Scottish fans of the chart-topping band Blue.
Boyband Blue have announced a new UK tour - with band member and Celebrity Gogglebox Duncan James announcing the news on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain'.
He said: "There is a certain boyband heading on tour with their biggest hits. I have some great news that won't leave you feeling 'blue' because we are putting on a special tour, a greatest hits tour. But rather than me telling you about it, I thought I'd draft in a couple of my mates to give you all the details."
His bandmates Simon Webbe, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan then revealed the news via a video.
It comes after the quartet reformed last year for their sixth studio album 'Heart and Soul'.
And there are two dates for fans to look forward to in Scotland.
Here are the details you need to know.
When are Blue playing Glasgow and Edinburgh?
Blue will play Glasgow's SEC Armadillo on Wednesday, April 24, with doors at 6.30pm.
They'll then play Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Thursday, April 25, with doors at 7.30pm.
Will there be a support act?
No support acts have been announced for the tour so far. Watch this space.
Where else is the tour going?
Alongside the Scottish dates, the UK tour includes the following stops.
- Friday, April 19: The London Palladium
- Monday, April 22: Sheffield City Hall
- Tuesday, April 30: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Friday, May 3: Wolverhampton Civic
- Sunday, May 5: Portsmouth Portsmouth Guildhall
- Tuesday, May 7: Truro Hall
- Wednesday, May 8: Cardiff St David's Hall
- Sunday, May 12: Plymouth Pavilions
Are there any age restrictions?
At the Armadillo gig only those over the age of 14 will be allowed entry. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
At the Usher Hall all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
When are tickets on sale?
The tickets go on sale to the general public at Friday, October 27 at 9am and you can find them here.
Is there a presale?
There will be a Ticketek presale for the Armadillo from Wednesday, October 25, at 9am. You can register here.
Meanwhile, Ticketmaster have their own presale for Usher Hall tickets from Wednesday, October 25, at 9am. You can register for Ticketmaster here.
What is the likely Blue setlist?
Blue have been playing a similar Greatest Hits set in recent years. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, played at a recent gig in Indonesia.
- Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (Elton John cover)
- Heart And Soul
- Haven't Found You Yet
- U Make Me Wanna
- Ultraviolet
- Paradise
- Medley: Get Ready/Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours/Get Down on It/King of the World
- Best in Me
- If You Come Back
- Too Close (Next cover)
- Dance With Me (112 cover)
- Curtain Falls
- Fly By
- Bubblin'
- All Rise
- Breathe Easy
- One Love
