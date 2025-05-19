Olly Murs Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions
First rising to fame on the sixth series of television talent show The X Factor, Olly Murs finished as runner-up to Joe McElderry.
Since then he’s enjoyed a successful career as a singer and TV presenter, releasing seven studio albums, most recently 2022’s Marry Me.
Five of those albums have topped the charts, spawning four number one singles.
He’s currently on a huge UK tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with an upcoming date in Glasgow.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Olly Murs playing Glasgow?
Olly Murs plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Thursday, May 22.
Who is supporting Olly Murs at his Glasgow gig?
Olly Murs will be supported by boy band Blue. They have sold over 15 million records worldwide and have scored three number one singles - so it’s well worth turning up early.
What are the stage times for Olly Murs in Glasgow?
Doors open at 6.30pm and Blue will take to the stage at 7.30pm. Judging by similar gigs in the venue, expect Olly Murs to be on stage sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will finish by 10.15pm.
Are tickets still available for Olly Murs?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £57.90. You can find them here.
All under-14s at the all-seated gig must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Olly Murs setlist?
Olly Murs seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of his current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow.
- Troublemaker
- Right Place Right Time
- Please Don't Let Me Go
- Thinking of Me
- Oh My Goodness
- Kiss Me
- Army of Two
- Hand on Heart
- Up
- Die of a Broken Heart / I Found Her / Dancing on Cars / I Hate You When You’re Drunk
- Seasons
- You Don't Know Love
- Dear Darlin'
- I'm Your Man / Never Gonna Give You Up / Livin' On A Prayer / Beat It / Careless Whisper / I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) / I'm So Excited (80’s Medley)
- Never Been Better
- Heart Skips a Beat
- Wrapped Up
- Save Me
- Dance With Me Tonight
