Black Isle Calling 2025: Full music festival lineup, day splits, tickets, travel details
It has been an amzing summer of music in Scotland - from the TRNSMT festival to huge outdoor gigs by the likes of AC/DC, Oasis and Lana Del Rey.
The nights may now be drawing in now that autumn’s here, but there are still a few upcoming festivals for music fans to enjoy.
This weekend, sees a host of live acts play at Black Isle Calling, held at the Black Isle Brewery farm just 10 minutes north of Inverness.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Black Isle Calling 2025?
This year’s Black Isle Calling takes place on Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13.
Who is playing Black Isle Calling?
Here’s the full lineup for both days. Stage times have yet to be confirmed:
Friday, September 12
- Beluga Lagoon
- Talisk
- Delap
- Andie
Saturday, September 13
- Elephant Sessions
- Idlewild
- Tom McGuire and the Brassholes
- Lusa
- Kinnaris Q
- Ron Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra
- The Dazed Digital Age
- Bottle Rockets
DJs across the weekend
- Dannsa
- Fairsfair (Midnight Majic)
- Household
- Tune In Youth Project
Can I still get tickets for Black Isle Calling?
If you’re looking to go to the festival at the last minute, you can still get tickets here.
Full weekend tickets are available priced at £123.75, whith children’s (6-16) tickets £56.25 and children under six going for free. Adult Friday tickets are £56.25/£22.50 adult/children and Saturday day tickets are £73.12/£33.76 adults/children.
Can I camp at Black Isle Calling?
There are no camper vans allowed at the festival, but you can camp in a tent if you purchase a camping ticket here, priced at £36.57.
How do I get to Black Isle Calling?
There is car parking available at the festival, priced at £5.62 here - or you can choose to get a bus from Inverness, alse priced at £5.52, available here.
Doors open at 5pm on the Friday and 12noon on the Saturday.
Alongside the live music and DJs, you can enjoy exploring the organic fasm and enjoy the finest in Highland food and drink.
