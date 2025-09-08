Awards recognising apprentices across the Highlands & Islands

Winners at North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards | Supplied

Entries are open for the inaugural Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards 2025, organised by The Scotsman and headlined by NRS Dounreay, which recognise excellence across the region.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2017, National World has championed apprentices through awareness campaigns and regional awards, building on a series of events held across the UK.

The Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards will be held at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Thursday 27th November. This will comprise a gala dinner, entertainment and, the highlight of the night, the awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise apprentices, employers, training providers and mentors. Categories include Modern Apprentice, sponsored by NRS Dounreay, Graduate Apprentice, Apprentice Ambassador, to name just a few.

Entries are invited from businesses and apprentices across the Highlands and Islands and close at 1pm on Wednesday, 8th October

Dave Wilson, managing director at site operator NRS Dounreay, said: “One of our proudest achievements at Dounreay has been the creation of thousands of training opportunities for young people since the first intake of apprentices here in 1955 and it’s an honour for us, in our 70th year, to be able to broaden our support for apprenticeships across the Highlands and Islands by sponsoring this year’s awards.”