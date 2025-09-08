Awards recognising apprentices across the Highlands & Islands
Since 2017, National World has championed apprentices through awareness campaigns and regional awards, building on a series of events held across the UK.
The Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards will be held at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Thursday 27th November. This will comprise a gala dinner, entertainment and, the highlight of the night, the awards ceremony.
The awards recognise apprentices, employers, training providers and mentors. Categories include Modern Apprentice, sponsored by NRS Dounreay, Graduate Apprentice, Apprentice Ambassador, to name just a few.
Entries are invited from businesses and apprentices across the Highlands and Islands and close at 1pm on Wednesday, 8th October
Dave Wilson, managing director at site operator NRS Dounreay, said: “One of our proudest achievements at Dounreay has been the creation of thousands of training opportunities for young people since the first intake of apprentices here in 1955 and it’s an honour for us, in our 70th year, to be able to broaden our support for apprenticeships across the Highlands and Islands by sponsoring this year’s awards.”
For more information on the awards, including the full list of categories and how to enter, please visit: www.hiapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
Comments
