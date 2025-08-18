Best Pubs For a Pint Before AC/DC: Here are the 10 closest pubs to Murrayfield Stadium

Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts.
People are set to travel from far and wide for the events - which is the only UK date of the tour.
Prices for drinks inside the stadium will be as eye-watering as usual, but there are plenty of great pubs close to the stadium for a pre-gig tipple.
1. The Hampton
Just 10 minutes walk away from Murrayfield Stadium, the Hampton is a bar beloved of Scotland rugby fans, with bed and breakfast rooms and a sports-themed restaurant. It's located at 14 Corstorphine Road. | Google Maps
2. Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen
Located on Roseburn Terrace, the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen is only a nine minute walk from the stadium. They offer reasonably-priced drinks and traditional pub grub, including steaks. | Google Maps
3. Roseburn Bar
Another option on Roseburn Terrace, this time at the junction with Roseburn Street, is traditional boozer The Roseburn Bar. It probably holds the title for being the closest pub to Murrayfield - if you don't hang about you can be at the stadium turnstyles in around eight minutes. There's some outdoor seating too - in the unlikley event it's a sunny day. | Google Maps
4. Murrayfield Sports Bar
So far we've been looking at pubs to the north of Murrayfield, which tend to be busiest before (and after) events at the stadium. Moving to the south, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is just 10 minutes from the venue. It does exactly what it says on the tin, with all major sporting events covered on big screens. Online reviewers rate it highly for affordable drinks and friendliness of staff. | Google Maps