There are plenty of choices if you fancy a quick drink - or a pub meal - before heading to Murrayfield Stadium.placeholder image
Best Pubs For a Pint Before AC/DC: Here are the 10 closest pubs to Murrayfield Stadium

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:56 BST

One of the world’s biggest rock bands are visiting Edinburgh - and many fans will be enjoying a couple of drinks beforehand.

Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts.

The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.

People are set to travel from far and wide for the events - which is the only UK date of the tour.

Prices for drinks inside the stadium will be as eye-watering as usual, but there are plenty of great pubs close to the stadium for a pre-gig tipple.

Here are the 10 closest.

Just 10 minutes walk away from Murrayfield Stadium, the Hampton is a bar beloved of Scotland rugby fans, with bed and breakfast rooms and a sports-themed restaurant. It's located at 14 Corstorphine Road.

Located on Roseburn Terrace, the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen is only a nine minute walk from the stadium. They offer reasonably-priced drinks and traditional pub grub, including steaks.

Another option on Roseburn Terrace, this time at the junction with Roseburn Street, is traditional boozer The Roseburn Bar. It probably holds the title for being the closest pub to Murrayfield - if you don't hang about you can be at the stadium turnstyles in around eight minutes. There's some outdoor seating too - in the unlikley event it's a sunny day.

So far we've been looking at pubs to the north of Murrayfield, which tend to be busiest before (and after) events at the stadium. Moving to the south, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is just 10 minutes from the venue. It does exactly what it says on the tin, with all major sporting events covered on big screens. Online reviewers rate it highly for affordable drinks and friendliness of staff.

