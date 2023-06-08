All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Three children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’

Video Games Set in Scotland: 5 Games that beautifully capture Scotland starting with Assassin’s Creed

Scotland may be famous but it’s not the first place you’d expect to feature on triple A video game titles yet here we are (and it still looks incredible even digitally!)
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST
 Comment

There are many films set in Scotland, Scottish TV shows, and even Japanese anime dubbed in Scottish Gaelic, but despite this we don’t often associate Scotland with other entertainment like video games. What’s for sure, however, is that when Scotland is shown on the big screen it is typical of Scots to cheer loudly just for seeing their wee country represented.

Unsurprisingly of a country famed for its influential figures, Scotland has also made huge contributions to; especially with global successes like Grand Theft Auto which was developed by the Edinburgh-based studio Rockstar Games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still, there’s far more where that came from as can be seen in the following five critically acclaimed video games that featured bonnie Scotland.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020) | © Ubisoft Montreal / UbisoftAssassin's Creed Valhalla (2020) | © Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020) | © Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

In the “A Fated Encounter” DLC mission, players get the chance to set sail towards the Isle of Skye; a Hebridean island off the Scottish mainland. As stunning in-game as it is in-person, the game faithfully recreates locations like the Old Man of Storr hill and the Fairy Glens.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

“The Grave of Henry Avery” chapter takes gamers through an exhilarating mix of cliffs, caves and abandoned abbeys all set in Scotland. St Conan’s Kirk and Fingal’s Cave are cited as inspiration for the level.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016) | © Naughty Dog / Playstation Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016) | © Naughty Dog / Playstation Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016) | © Naughty Dog / Playstation Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Ghosts has a multiplayer map called “Stonehaven” which is set in the Scottish castle “Serozh”. Aberdeen Live reports that the level acts as a “reimagined Dunnottar Castle” which can be found 2 miles away from the real Stonehaven.

Hogwarts Legacy

In the game’s dramatic opening act, players navigate ancient magical ruins in the Scottish Highlands. That said, according to the books we know that Hogwarts is in the Highlands (so every Harry Potter game features Scotland!)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013) | © Infinity Ward / Activision BlizzardCall of Duty: Ghosts (2013) | © Infinity Ward / Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013) | © Infinity Ward / Activision Blizzard

Forza Horizon 4

Set in Great Britain, Forza Horizon 4 is a racing video game that takes players on open world adventures to many recognisable landmarks including the famous capital city of Scotland, Edinburgh.

Hogwarts Legacy (2023) | © Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. GamesHogwarts Legacy (2023) | © Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games
Hogwarts Legacy (2023) | © Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games
Forza Horizon 4 (2018) | © Microsoft Studios / Playground Games / Microsoft CorporationForza Horizon 4 (2018) | © Microsoft Studios / Playground Games / Microsoft Corporation
Forza Horizon 4 (2018) | © Microsoft Studios / Playground Games / Microsoft Corporation
Related topics:ScotlandEdinburgh
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.