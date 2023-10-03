Best of Runrig: 5 Top songs from the Scots Celtic rock band in honour of Bruce Guthro

Scottish rock legends Runrig have confirmed that their frontman of twenty years, Bruce Guthro, passed away aged 62. Here are some of the band’s most popular tracks to mark his passing.

Mr Guthro, the Nova Scotia-born lead singer of Runrig, passed away on the 5th of September after a years-long ‘battle with cancer’, only five days after his 62nd birthday. In a statement, the band said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts and with profound sadness that we inform you of the news that Bruce passed away last night, having finally lost a long battle with cancer that has stretched back many years.

“Everyone associated with Runrig is heartbroken at the loss of a dear friend and such a special musical colleague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our immediate thoughts and prayers at this time are with Kim [his wife], Dylan and Jodie [his children].”

Formed in the Isle of Skye in 1973, the group is famous for their songs that feature Gaelic, the native yet endangered heritage language of Scotland. While Mr Guthro was not personally a speaker, tributes and condolences have poured in from famous Gaelic speakers across the nation.

In celebration of Mr Guthro and Runrig itself which is set to hit its 50-year anniversary this winter, here are their five top tracks based on Spotify data. (Note: Live and studio versions of ‘Loch Lomond’ appear twice so we’ve condensed it to one instalment for this list.)

The farewell performance of Runrig at Stirling in 2018.

Loch Lomond

“Where me and my true love will never meet again, On the bonnie, bonnie banks of Loch Lomond…”

An Toll Dubh

(Translated from Gaelic) “We must rise from our slumber: The Gaels in bed, The Gaels who are asleep - We must rise from our slumber!”

Every River

“Every ocean I try to swim, Every road I try to find, All the ways of my life, I'd rather be with you, There's no way, Without you…”

Hearts of Olden Glory

“I caught a fleeting glimpse of life, And though the water's black as night, The colours of Scotland, Leave you young inside…”

Rhythm of My Heart