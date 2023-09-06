Lead vocalist for Scottish band Runrig, Bruce Guthro, has died

Runrig singer and songwriter Bruce Guthro has died at the age of 62.

The Canadian musician's death was confirmed in a post on social media by MP and former bandmate Pete Wishart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guthro announced two months ago that he was battling a serious illness.

Tributes have been pouring in for the singer, who was recruited by Runrig to front the band in 1998.

Mr Wishart said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "So, so sad to hear of the untimely death of my friend and former band mate Bruce Guthro.