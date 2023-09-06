All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Lead vocalist for Scottish band Runrig, Bruce Guthro, has died

Lead vocalist for Scottish band Runrig, Bruce Guthro, has died

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
 Comment

Runrig singer and songwriter Bruce Guthro has died at the age of 62.

The Canadian musician's death was confirmed in a post on social media by MP and former bandmate Pete Wishart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guthro announced two months ago that he was battling a serious illness.

Tributes have been pouring in for the singer, who was recruited by Runrig to front the band in 1998.

Mr Wishart said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "So, so sad to hear of the untimely death of my friend and former band mate Bruce Guthro.

"He was just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with. An exceptional singer, musician and song writer taken far too soon. We are going to miss him. RIP."

Related topics:Music
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.