Lead vocalist for Scottish band Runrig, Bruce Guthro, has died
Runrig singer and songwriter Bruce Guthro has died at the age of 62.
The Canadian musician's death was confirmed in a post on social media by MP and former bandmate Pete Wishart.
Guthro announced two months ago that he was battling a serious illness.
Tributes have been pouring in for the singer, who was recruited by Runrig to front the band in 1998.
Mr Wishart said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "So, so sad to hear of the untimely death of my friend and former band mate Bruce Guthro.
"He was just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with. An exceptional singer, musician and song writer taken far too soon. We are going to miss him. RIP."
