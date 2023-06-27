Lewis Capaldi has confirmed he will be “taking a break from touring” after saying he needs to adjust to the impact of his tourettes. Here is how you can watch his brave documentary How I’m Feeling Now with never-before-seen footage of the hit-maker and his experience with the condition.

An in-depth documentary on Scottish hitmaker Lewis Capaldi is set to hit Netflix this month (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Since bursting onto the scene with debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019, Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi has become one of the biggest selling artists on the planet with sold out arenas becoming the norm for the Forget Me singer rather than the exception.

And earlier in the year the lovable Scottish singer added a Netflix Original documentary to his list of impressive achievements titled Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, which offered fans an in-depth, behind the scenes look at the career of the 26-year-old Glasgow artist and his battle with tourettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capaldi handed the streaming giant unlimited access to chart his remarkable achievements while it also taking fans back to Capaldi's Scottish roots. Viewers are given a chance to see the singer’s family home, his experience with medical condition tourettes and the local venues which first gave the chart-topper a chance to showcase his talents.

It is rated as one of the best music documentaries on Netflix. Here’s how you can watch it now.

What is Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix documentary about

Filmed over a number of years, the documentary gives viewers a glimpse into the life of Capaldi as he goes from strength to strength in the music world. Netflix use exclusive footage as the singer harks back to his earliest performances as he visits his parents home in Scotland.

The documentary focuses on the year that defined the Bruises singer and his journey from small town Scottish boy and relative normality to one of the biggest music stars on the planet – while also bravely showing Capaldi’s mental health struggles as he attempts to adapt to the world that has opened up around him after his record-breaking debut album.

Who made the Lewis Capaldi Netflix documentary

Those of you familiar with the undeniably popular music documentary ‘Bros: After the Screaming Stops’ will be aware of the man who made that BAFTA winning documentary, Joe Pearlman, who is also the man behind the Capaldi documentary.

Pearlman has previously worked on a number of behind-the-scenes documentaries with the likes of Mo Farah, while he was also responsible for last year’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts TV special which was highly rated by fans of the blockbuster film.

When is the Lewis Capaldi documentary released on Netflix

The documentary features an in depth look at the life of times of the Glasgow born singer as he evolves from a teenage songwriter making spare change in local pubs to global star that can sell out arenas at the drop of a hat. With a runtime of one hour and 36 minutes Capaldi fans are guaranteed to get the most intimate portrait of the Scottish singer so far, with never-before-seen footage promised by the streamer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now launched on the streaming platform exclusively on April and is available to watch now.